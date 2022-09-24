KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T20 Cup, Match 12

Kutchi Tigers (KT) will square off against Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the 12th match of the RCA T20 Cup at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Kutchi Tigers have done decently here. They have won two of the four matches they have played so far. The Tigers defeated Kigali CC by 53 runs in the last match. They are fourth in the table with four points.

Zonic Tigers, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches so far. They are third in the standings with four points. Zonic Tigers got the better of Telugu Royals by 31 runs in their last match.

KT vs ZCT Match Details, Match 12

The 12th match of the RCA T20 Cup will be played on September 24 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KT vs ZCT, RCA T20 Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: September 24, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KT vs ZCT Pitch Report

The surface at the Gahanga International Stadium is balanced and offers something for both bowlers and batters. In the last five matches, the 200-run mark has been breached, while some teams have also struggled to score 100 in 20 overs on this wicket.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 141.2

Average second innings score: 104

KT vs ZCT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kutchi Tigers: W-L-W

Zonic Tigers: W-L-W

KT vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kutchi Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kutchi Tigers Probable Playing 11

Prince Mwizerwa, Gopal Halai, Don Mugisha, Kishan Dabasiya, Kevin Irakoze, Pankaj Vekaria, Kalpesh Bhanderi, Shantilal Bhanderi, Pratik Vora, Dilip Vekariya, and Suleman Sharif.

Zonic Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Zonic Tigers Probable Playing 11

Martin Akayezu, David Uwimana, Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Jean Bosco Tuyizere, Daniel Gumyusenge, Ignace Ntirenganya, Uwiduhaye Eric, Jean Claude Nganji, Israel Mugisha, and Rodrigues Niyomugabo.

KT vs ZCT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

D Uwimana (2 matches, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 73.81)

D Uwimana is a pretty decent wicketkeeper choice for your KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 31 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 73.81.

Top Batter pick

K Dabasiya (3 matches, 89 runs, Strike Rate: 178)

K Dabasiya has led the way with the bat for his side. He has amassed 89 runs at a strike rate of 178.

Top All-rounder pick

P Vekaria (3 matches, 42 runs and 5 wickets)

P Vekaria has been a crucial all-round pick for his side. He has amassed 42 runs at a strike rate of over 131 and has also picked up five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

K Bhanderi (3 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 19.33)

K Bhanderi could prove to be handy with the ball for Kutchi Tigers. He has scalped three wickets in three matches at an average of 19.33.

KT vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu has amassed 88 runs in three games at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 191.30. He is also the joint highest wicket-taker with five scalps and could prove to be a fine multiplier pick for your KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Tuyizere

J Tuyizere is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition at the moment. He has amassed 155 runs in three games at a fantastic average and strike rate of 77.50 and 163.16 respectively.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Akayezu 88 runs and 5 wickets 336 points J Tuyizere 155 runs 243 points P Vekaria 42 runs and 5 wickets 240 points K Irakoze 2 wickets 158 points K Bhanderi 3 wickets 120 points

KT vs ZCT match expert tips

M Akayezu has been in strong form and he could prove to be the X factor for your KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Side.

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head to Head League

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: D Uwimana

Batters: J Tuyizere, K Dabasiya, D Mugisha, W Niyitanga

All-rounders: M Akayezu, P Vekaria, K Irakoze

Bowlers: K Bhanderi, R Niyomugabo, I Ntirenganya

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: D Uwimana, P Mwizerwa

Batters: J Tuyizere, K Dabasiya, W Niyitanga

All-rounders: M Akayezu, P Vekaria, K Irakoze

Bowlers: K Bhanderi, R Niyomugabo, I Ntirenganya

