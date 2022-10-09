KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for RCA T10 Cup, Match 5

The Kutchi Tigers (KT) will lock horns with the Zonic Tigers (ZCT) in the fifth match of the RCA T10 Cup at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali, on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Kutchi Tigers lost their opening match against Kigali CC by eight wickets and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The Zonic Tigers, on the other hand, started their campaign by defeating the Spartans by eight wickets and are currently second in the standings.

KT vs ZCT Match Details

The fifth match of the RCA T10 Cup will be played on October 9 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Kigali. The match is set to take place at 03:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KT vs ZCT, RCA T10 Cup, Match 5

Date and Time: 9th October, 2022, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Kigali

KT vs ZCT Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium generally assists the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. However, the wicket eases out as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the last three matches played at the venuebeing won by the teams bowling first.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 82

Average second-innings score: 83

KT vs ZCT Form Guide (Last match)

Kutchi Tigers: L

Zonic Tigers: W

KT vs ZCT probable playing 11s for today’s match

KT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KT Probable Playing 11

Dilip Vekariya (C), Kishan Dabasiya, Gopal Halai (WK), Arvind Bhuva, Pankaj Vekaria, Haresh Bhuva, Rakesh Vikram Singh, Prince Mwizerwa, Shantilal Bhanderi, Ganeshbhai Patil, Hemant Jeendger.

ZCT injury/team news

No major injury updates.

ZCT Probable Playing 11

Martin Akayezu (C), Ignace Ntirenganya, Jean Bosco Tuyizere (WK), Wilson Niyitanga, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana, Daniel Gumyusenge, Nitegeke Yossuf, Kwizera Onesme, Nziza Jasper, Muvunyi Valence, Rukundo Jean Paul.

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Jean Bosco Tuyizere (1 match, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 168.75)

Tuyizere scored 54 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 in the last match against the Spartans. He is a top-quality batter who could play another big knock on Sunday.

Top Batter pick

Wilson Niyitanga (1 match, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 95.24)

Niyitanga has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Zonic Tigers in recent times. He scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 95.24 in the last match.

Top All-rounder pick

Kishan Dabasiya (1 match, 14 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 7.71)

Kishan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He scored 14 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 200 and also picked up a wicket in the last match.

Top Bowler pick

Ignace Ntirenganya (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.00)

Ntirenganya scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the last match against the Spartans. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

KT vs ZCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Martin Akayezu

Akayezu is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side this season.

Jean Baptiste Hakizimana

Hakizimana could prove to be a valuable asset to your fantasy team. In the last match against the Spartans, he scored six runs at an outstanding strike rate of 300 and scalped a wicket as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KT vs ZCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jean Bosco Tuyizere 54 runs in 1 match Ignace Ntirenganya 2 wickets in 1 match Kishan Dabasiya 14 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Jean Baptiste Hakizimana 6 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match Wilson Niyitanga 20 runs in 1 match

KT vs ZCT match expert tips

Pankaj Vekaria

Vekaria bowled exceptionally well in the last match, scalping one wicket for three runs from his quota of two overs. He is currently the most economical bowler of the season.

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga, Haresh Bhuva, Arvind Bhuva

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu (c), Pankaj Vekaria, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (vc), Kishan Dabasiya

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Dilip Vekariya, Rakesh Vikram Singh

KT vs ZCT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 5, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jean Bosco Tuyizere

Batters: Wilson Niyitanga (vc), Haresh Bhuva, Arvind Bhuva

All-rounders: Martin Akayezu, Pankaj Vekaria, Daniel Gumyusenge, Jean Baptiste Hakizimana (c)

Bowlers: Ignace Ntirenganya, Dilip Vekariya, Rakesh Vikram Singh

