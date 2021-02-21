KTS vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 22nd, 2021

Match number 7 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the VKB Knights square off against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The Knights will look to revive their campaign having lost both their games so far. The Cape Cobras, who lost their season opener, will also want to turn things around. The CSA T20 Challenge won't be short of star quality with a lot of capped players taking part in the tournament.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the CSA T20 Challenge will see all six teams play at a centralized venue.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

VKB Knights

Pite van Biljon, Mbulelo Budaza, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gouws, Gerald Coetzee, Patrick Kruger, Shaun von Berg, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Berhardien, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Wandile Makwetu, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Tony de Zorzi, Calvin Savage, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Hlomla Hanabe, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Siyabonga Mahima, Tshepo Moreki, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zubayr Hamza

Predicted playing XIs

VKB Knights

Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Alfed Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius

Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Calvin Savage, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne, Zubair Hamza, Christiaan Jonker, Jason Smith, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Corbin Bosch .

Match details

Match: VKB Knights vs Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras

Date: 22nd February 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban,

Pitch report

The pitch has some help on offer for the bowlers, who have mostly got the better of the batsmen in matches. Although there is some rain forecasted, there shouldn't be any interruptions as far as the game is concerned.

KTS vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KTS vs CC Dream11Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Andries Gous, Tony de Zorzi, Christiaan Jonker, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Imran Manack, Corbin Bosch

Captain: George Linde Vice-Captain: Migael Pretorius

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siyabonga Mahima, Kyle Verreynne, Calvin Savage, Tony de Zorzi, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Pite van Biljon, Alfred Mothoa, Ferisco Adams, Migael Pretorius, Corbin Bosch

Captain: Corbin Bosch Vice-Captain: Calvin Savage