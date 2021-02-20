KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s CSA T20 Challenge Match – February 19th, 2021

Knights will take on Dolphins in the second match of the CSA T20 Challenge on Friday. Knights were defeated by Titans in their opening fixture this season. Batting first, Knights put up 116 runs on board, but Titans successfully completed the chase in 17.1 overs with six wickets to spare. Knights would be desperate to bounce back in the CSA T20 Challenge .

On the other hand, it will be Dolphins' first game and they would want to get off to a winning start by capitalizing on Knights’ low morale.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Knights

Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (c), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (wk), Matthew Kleinveldt, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Mahole, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Nealan van Heerden.

Dolphins

Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy and Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XIs

Knights

Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Grant Mokoena, Farhaan Behardien, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Alfed Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius.

Dolphins

Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylink, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo.

Match Details

Match: Knights vs Dolphins, Match 4

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date and Time: 20th February, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Kingsmead is known to be bowling friendly. It suits the pacers more than the spinners and fast bowlers can extract good bounce off the surface. The average first innings score in a T20 match on this ground is 117.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Tips - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Andries Gous, Khaya Zondo, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthuswamy, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, Migael Pretorius, Daryn Dupavillon

Captain: David Miller, Vice-captain: Keshav Maharaj

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andries Gous, Pite van Biljon, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Senuran Muthuswamy, Robbie Frylinck, Patrick Kruger, Andile Phelukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa

Captain: Pite van Biljon, Vice-captain: Robbie Frylinck