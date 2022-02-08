KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 4

The Knights (KTS) will lock horns with the Dolphins (DOL) in the fourth match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Both teams will be hoping to kick off their CSA T20 Challenge campaign with a win today. The Knights had a disappointing last season, finishing last in the standings. The Dolphins, on the other hand, fell just short of winning the title, losing against the Lions in the final.

KTS vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

KTS XI

Wandile Makwetu (WK), Petrus van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Botha, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa.

DOL XI

Grant Roelofsen (WK), David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ottneil Baartman, Daryn Dupavillon.

Match Details

KTS vs DOL, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 4

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The track at St. George's Park is a sporting one which offers equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers. While the pacers are expected to get ample support off the surface, the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue is 153 runs.

Today’s KTS vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Grant Roelofsen: Roelofsen could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having scored 651 runs in 20 T20 matches at a strike rate of 132.60.

Batters

Petrus van Biljon: Biljon had a decent CSA T20 Challenge campaign last year. He has scored 1654 runs in 86 T20 matches so far.

Keegan Petersen: Petersen has been in brilliant form of late and showed hi batting potential in the recently concluded series against India. He has scored 811 runs in 48 T20 matches at a strike rate of 100.90.

All-rounders

Jason Smith: Smith is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has smashed 857 runs in addition to taking 23 wickets in 44 games.

Migael Pretorius: Pretorius looked solid in patches in the CSA T20 Challenge last year. He has scalped 52 wickets in 34 T20 matches.

Bowlers

Andile Phehlukwayo: Phehlukwayo has picked up 82 wickets while scoring 576 runs in 96 T20 matches. He is surely a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Ottneil Baartman: Baartman's wicket-taking ability cannot be overlooked, with the pacer scalping 36 wickets in 28 T20 matches at an economy of 6.24.

Top 5 best players to pick in KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Petrus van Biljon (KTS)

Keegan Petersen (DOL)

Jason Smith (DOL)

Migael Pretorius (KTS)

Andile Phehlukwayo (DOL)

Important Stats for KTS vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Petrus van Biljon: 1654 runs in 86 matches; SR - 130.00

Keegan Petersen: 811 runs in 48 matches; SR - 100.90

Jason Smith: 857 runs and 23 wickets in 44 matches; SR - 122.80 and ER - 8.58

Migael Pretorius: 52 wickets in 34 matches; ER - 8.51

Andile Phehlukwayo: 576 runs and 82 wickets in 96 matches; SR - 115.90 and ER - 8.47

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - South African T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon, Keegan Petersen, Jason Smith, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottneil Baartman.

Captain: Grant Roelofsen. Vice-captain: Andile Phehlukwayo.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction - South African T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Khaya Zondo, Petrus van Biljon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Jason Smith. Vice-captain: Petrus van Biljon.

Edited by Samya Majumdar