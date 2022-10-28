KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 21

Match 21 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see the Knights (KTS) locking horns with the Dolphins (DOL) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Friday, October 28. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KTS vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

The Dolphins have won three of their last five games and are currently among the top teams in this year's CSA Provincial T20 Cup. The Knights, too, have performed exceptionally well and have won three of their last four games.

The Dolphins will give it their all to win the match, but the Knights have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KTS vs DOL Match Details

Match 21 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on October 28 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KTS vs DOL, Match 21

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Knights and Boland, where a total of 354 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

KTS vs DOL Form Guide

KTS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

DOL - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

KTS vs DOL Probable Playing XI

KTS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Pite van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, and Alfred Mothoa.

DOL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), JJ Smuts, Tshepang Dithole, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, and Ottniel Baartman.

KTS vs DOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Roelofsen (5 matches, 278 runs)

G Roelofsen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. G Cloete is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Van Tonder (4 matches, 111 runs)

K Petersen and R Van Tonder are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. P Kruger has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Swanepoel (4 matches, 36 runs, 8 wickets)

J Snyman and A Swanepoel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Smuts is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Baartman (5 matches, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Baartman and E Bosch. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Coetzee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KTS vs DOL match captain and vice-captain choices

A Swanepoel

A Swanepoel is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 36 runs and picked up eight wickets in the last four matches.

G Roelofsen

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make G Roelofsen the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 278 runs in the last five games.

5 Must-Picks for KTS vs DOL, Match 21

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Swanepoel 36 runs and 8 wickets 306 points G Roelofsen 278 runs 441 points O Baartman 11 wickets 405 points J Snyman 76 runs and 3 wickets 224 points G Coetzee 36 runs and 8 wickets 312 points

Knights vs Dolphins Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Knights vs Dolphins Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: G Cloete, G Roelofsen

Batters: P Kruger, K Petersen, R Van Tonder

All-rounders: J Snyman, A Swanepoel, J Smuts

Bowlers: O Baartman, G Coetzee, E Bosch

Knights vs Dolphins Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Knights vs Dolphins Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: G Roelofsen

Batters: P Kruger, K Petersen, R Van Tonder

All-rounders: J Snyman, A Swanepoel, J Smuts

Bowlers: O Baartman, G Coetzee, E Bosch, P Subrayen

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes