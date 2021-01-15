KTS vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Pool A Match – Jan 16, 2021

In the last Pool A game in the ongoing Momentum One Day Cup 2021. Knights will be up against Dolphins at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

While Knights are yet to win a Momentum One Day Cup game this season, Dolphins are yet to lose one.

Knights suffered a 53-run drubbing against Dolphins in their first game of the Momentum One Day Cup. Their bowling looked decent and fared well on a good batting surface. However, their batsman failed to stand up and convert their starts into big scores, which let the team down.

The equation is pretty simple for the Knights. If they win this Momentum One Day Cup game, they will be through to the semi-finals else Titans will sneak through.

On the other hand, Dolphins have looked solid in both the Momentum One Day Cup games they have played. In fact, they are the only team to have played two completed games in the competition so far.

In both games, the Dolphins batted first and scored big before their bowlers did the needful. They have qualified for the Momentum One Day Cup semi-finals and are set to finish at the top of the league stage irrespective of the result in this game.

Momentum One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Knights:

Patrick Kruger, Jacques Snyman, Andries Gous, Pite van Biljon, Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza, Jonathan Vandiar, Grant Mokoena, Matthew Kleinveldt, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Raynard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen.

Advertisement

Dolphins:

Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Knights:

Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza.

Dolphins:

Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Details

Match: Knights vs Dolphins

Date: January 16th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a solid one to bat on.

In the two Momentum One Day Cup games played at this venue, the teams batting first amassed 272 and 290 runs respectively.

The bounce is true, and the ball comes on to the bat nicely. The new ball might move around a touch early on, but there isn’t expected to be a lot of spin as another good batting track beckons.

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (KTS vs DOL)

Dream11 Team for Knights vs Dolphins - Momentum One Day Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Jacques Snyman, Farhaan Behardien, Ruan de Swardt, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Patrick Kruger, Prenelan Subrayen, Mbulelo Budaza, Shaun von Berg.

Captain: Ruan de Swardt. Vice-captain: Jacques Snyman.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, Andries Gous, David Miller, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Kagiso Mohale, Shaun von Berg.

Captain: Grant Roelofsen. Vice-captain: David Miller.