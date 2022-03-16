KTS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 10

The 10th match of the South African One-Day Cup 2022 will see the Lions (LIO) take on the Knights (KTS) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Despite losing their previous game to the Western Province, the Lions are one of the teams to beat in the competition. Blessed with a resourceful roster, the Lions will start as the clear favorites. The Knights, meanwhile, are yet to register their first win in the competition. However, they have a good blend of youth and experience in their side and will bank on the likes of Farhaan Berhadien and Migael Pretorius to come good. With valuable points on offer, an entertaining game beckons in Bloemfontein.

KTS vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

LIO XI

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks (c), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli, Malusi Siboto, Bjorn Fortuin and Duanne Olivier

KTS XI

Jacques Synman, Raynard von Tonder, Pite van Biljon (c&wk), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ruan Terblanche, Migael Pretorius, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Alfred Mothoa, Nealen van Heerden and Mbongiseni Mhlanga

Match Details

KTS vs LIO, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers might get some swing and bounce early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. There is not much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s KTS vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ryan Rickelton: Ryan Rickelton didn't have the best of starts to his CSA One-Day Challenge campaign, but remains one of the Lions' best bets with the bat. Rickelton has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order. With the conditions playing into this hands, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Farhaan Behardien: Farhaan Behardien is one of the best batters in the competition with his numbers speaking for itself. Despite Behardien no longer in the conversation for a national call-up, he has been in decent form with the bat. Given his experience, Behardien should be a good addition to your KTS vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Wiaan Mulder: Wiaan Mulder had a game to forget in the previous game, being hit for a match-winning six by tailender Beuran Hendricks off the final ball. Despite the disappointment, Mulder is one of the best all-rounders in the competition. He is due for a big score with the bat in hand, making him a must-have in your KTS vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius has had an impressive year or two in white-ball cricket, having played in several franchise leagues as well. Pretorius is better known for his death-bowling skills, but he can be backed to deliver the goods with the bat as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in KTS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Reeza Hendricks (LIO)

Wiaan Mulder (LIO)

Migael Pretorius (KTS)

Important stats for KTS vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Reeza Hendricks - 565 runs in 24 ODI matches, Average: 25.68

Farhaan Behardien - 1074 runs in 49 ODI innings, SR: 97.9

Bjorn Fortuin - 14 wickets in 13 T20I matches, Average: 19.29

KTS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (South Africa One-Day 2022)

KTS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P van Biljon, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, F Behardien, R van Tonder, S Magala, W Mulder, M Pretorius, D Olivier, B Fortuin and A Mothoa.

Captain: W Mulder. Vice-captain: F Behardien.

KTS vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P van Biljon, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, F Behardien, R van Tonder, M Siboto, W Mulder, M Pretorius, D Olivier, B Fortuin and N van Heerden.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: F Behardien.

Edited by Samya Majumdar