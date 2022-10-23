KTS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 13

The 13th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will see the Knights (KTS) locking horns with the DP World Lions (LIO) at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, October 23. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KTS vs LIO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

The DP World Lions have only won one of their last three games and will be keen to make a comeback in the tournament. The Knights, on the other hand, won their last match against the Western Province by nine wickets. Their first match was abandoned due to continuous rain.

The DP World Lions will give it their all to win the match, but the Knights have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KTS vs LIO Match Details

Match 13 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on October 23 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KTS vs LIO, Match 13

Date and Time: October 23, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the North West Dragons and Titans, where a total of 269 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

KTS vs LIO Form Guide

KTS - N/R W

LIO - L L W

KTS vs LIO Probable Playing XI

KTS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Pite van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, and Alfred Mothoa.

LIO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Cameron Delport, Evan Jones, Tetelo Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Muhammad Manack, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Mitchell Van Buuren, and Lutho Sipamla.

KTS vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

G Cloete (2 matches, 68 runs)

G Cloete is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. R Rickelton is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Jones (3 matches, 70 runs, 3 wickets)

C Delport and E Jones are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Van Buuren has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

W Mulder (3 matches, 115 runs, 1 wicket)

J Snyman and W Mulder are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Swanepoel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Sipamla (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Pretorius and L Sipamla. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Coetzee is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KTS vs LIO match captain and vice-captain choices

W Mulder

W Mulder is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 115 runs and picked up one wicket in the last three matches.

E Jones

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make E Jones the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 70 runs and scalped three wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for KTS vs LIO, Match 13

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points W Mulder 115 runs and 1 wicket 200 points E Jones 70 runs and 3 wickets 195 points L Sipamla 5 wickets 147 points J Snyman 23 runs and 3 wickets 143 points G Coetzee 4 wickets 138 points

Knights vs DP World Lions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Knights vs DP World Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Knights vs DP World Lions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: G Cloete, R Rickelton

Batters: C Delport, E Jones, M Van Buuren, P Van Biljon

All-rounders: J Snyman, W Mulder

Bowlers: L Sipamla, G Coetzee, M Pretorius

Knights vs DP World Lions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Knights vs DP World Lions Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Cloete

Batters: C Delport, E Jones, M Van Buuren

All-rounders: J Snyman, W Mulder, A Swanepoel

Bowlers: L Sipamla, G Coetzee, M Pretorius, M Budaza

