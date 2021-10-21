KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Semi-Final 2

Knights will take on North West Dragons in the second semi-final of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Thursday.

Knights finished top of Pool B after winning two of their three matches this season. North West Dragons, meanwhile, ended up finishing second in Group C. They too won two of their three matches.

KTS vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

KTS XI

Pite van Biljon (c), Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Alfred Mothoa, Gregory Mahlokwana, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Gerald Coetzee, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Patrick Kruger

NWD XI

Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Nicky van den Bergh (c)(wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Lwandiswa Zuma

Match Details

KTS vs NWD, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 21st October, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is a batting paradise and batters will enjoy their time on the pitch. Bowlers will need to be precise with their line and length in order to get something out of this game. Both sides should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s KTS vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

E Botha is a phenomenal wicket-keeper batter and is a great choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 41 runs in the previous match and has been in great form.

Batters

R Rossouw has done immensely well with the bat in hand and has been the standout player for Knights. Rossouw scored 112 runs and his knock included seven fours and eight sixes in the last game against Western Province. He should be the obvious captaincy choice for your KTS vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. Muthusamy has scored 110 runs at an average of 52 and has also scalped four wickets so far.

Bowlers

D Jansen pace is sure to trouble batters and is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up five wickets in just two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in KTS vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

R Rossouw (KTS) – 355 points

S Muthusamy (NWD) – 307 points

M Pretorius (KTS) – 231 points

F Behardien (KTS) – 205 points

D Jansen (NWD) – 190 points

Important stats for KTS vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

R Rossouw: 252 runs

S Muthusamy: 110 runs and 4 wickets

M Pretorius: 8 wickets

F Behardien: 134 runs

D Jansen: 5 wickets

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: E Botha, R Rossouw, F Behardien, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, M Pretorius, J Snyman, D Jansen, E Hawken, G Coetzee, A Mothoa

Captain: R Rossouw, Vice-Captain: S Muthusamy

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: E Botha, R Rossouw, F Behardien, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, M Pretorius, J Snyman, D Jansen, E Hawken, C Seleka, A Mothoa

Captain: M Pretorius, Vice-Captain: D Jansen

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava