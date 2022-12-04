KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Match 5

The fifth match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will see the Knights (KTS) locking horns with the North West Dragons (NWD) at the Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, December 4.

Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Knights will be playing their first match of the season. The North West Dragons, on the other hand, won their last match against the Warriors by two runs and will try their best to set up a winning streak in the CSA Provincial tournament.

The Knights will give it their all to win the match, but the North West Dragons have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KTS vs NWD Match Details

The fifth match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022 will be played on December 4 at Newlands in Cape Town. The game is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KTS vs NWD, Match 5

Date and Time: 4th December 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pitch Report

The surface at Newlands in Cape Town looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch.

KTS vs NWD Form Guide

KTS - Will be playing their first match

NWD - W

KTS vs NWD Probable Playing XI

KTS Playing XI

No injury updates

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel ©, Petrus van Biljon, Isaac Dikgale, Nealan van Heerden, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Jaques Snyman.

NWD Playing XI

No injury updates

Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Grant Mokoena, Heino Kuhn, Shaylen Pillay, Nicky van den Bergh (wk & c), Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Kerwin Mungroo, Eldred Hawken, Renaldo Meyer.

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Cloete

G Cloete is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. N Van Den Bergh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

W Marshall

W Marshall and H Kuhn are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R van Tonder has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Muthusamy

J Snyman and S Muthusamy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Potgieter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Coetzee

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mothoa and G Coetzee. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. E Hawken is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KTS vs NWD match captain and vice-captain choices

S Muthusamy

S Muthusamy is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He smashed 60 runs and took three wickets in the last match.

D Potgieter

Since the pitch looks well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make D Potgieter the captain of the grand league teams. Players can even make him the captain of the head-to-head leagues. He smashed 41 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KTS vs NWD, Match 5

J Snyman

W Marshall

H Kuhn

S Muthusamy

D Potgieter

Knights vs North West Dragons Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Knights vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Van Den Bergh, G Cloete

Batters: W Marshall, R Van Tonder, H Kuhn

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Snyman, D Potgieter

Bowlers: G Coetzee, E Hawken, A Mothoa

Knights vs North West Dragons Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Van Den Bergh

Batters: W Marshall, R Van Tonder, L Senokwane

All-rounders: S Muthusamy, J Snyman, D Potgieter, A Swanepoel

Bowlers: G Coetzee, E Hawken, A Mothoa

