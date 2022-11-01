KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 Match 27

Knights (KTS) will take on North West Dragons (NWD) in Match No. 27 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KTS vs NWD Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Knights have already qualified for the semi-finals. They have two wins, one loss and three no-results so far but will be looking to build some momentum as they head into the knockouts.

North West Dragons, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They won their first game but since then, they have suffered five successive defeats.

KTS vs NWD, Match Details

The 27th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Knights and North West Dragons will be played on November 1, 2022 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KTS vs NWD

Date & Time: November 1, 2022, 6 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have made scores in excess of 150-160 and they have been chased down successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

KTS vs NWD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Knights: L, NR, W, NR, W

North West Dragons: L, L, L, L, L

KTS vs NWD Probable Playing 11 today

Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Knights Probable Playing XI: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Isaac Dikgale

North West Dragons Team News

No major injury concerns.

North West Dragons Probable Playing XI: Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Heino Kuhn (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Duan Jansen, Khanya Cotani (wk), Renaldo Meyer, Eldred Hawken, Caleb Seleka, Hardus Coetzer, Lwandiswa Zuma

Today’s KTS vs NWD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gihahn Cloete (6 matches, 168 runs, 8 catches, 1 stumping)

Gihahn Cloete has been in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 168 runs in six innings and has a strike-rate of 126.31. He has eight catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Wesley Marshall (6 matches, 134 runs)

Wesley Marshall has been batting pretty well this season. He has scored 134 runs in six outings with the bat and is striking at 141.05. He has hit 15 fours and six sixes in this competition.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aubrey Swanepoel (4 innings, 45 runs, 9 wickets)

Aubrey Swanepoel has been extremely effective with both the bat and the ball. He has been expensive with the ball but has taken nine scalps from four innings. With the bat, he has chipped in with 45 runs while striking at 112.50.

Top Bowler Pick

Duan Jansen (6 matches, 98 runs, 4 wickets)

Duan Jansen has made good all-round contributions. He has mustered 98 runs at a strike-rate of 166.10. With the ball, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.85.

KTS vs NWD match captain and vice-captain choices

Jacques Snyman (5 matches, 136 runs, 3 wickets)

Jacques Snyman has been superb with both the bat and the ball. He has amassed 136 runs in five innings while striking at 176.62. He has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Gerald Coetzee (4 innings, 9 wickets)

Gerald Coetzee is in magnificent bowling form. The 22-year-old fast bowler has returned with nine wickets from four outings with the ball. He has a bowling strike-rate of 10.2.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KTS vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jacques Snyman 136 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Gerald Coetzee 9 wickets in 4 innings Wesley Marshall 134 runs in 6 matches Aubrey Swanepoel 45 runs & 9 wickets in 4 innings Duan Jansen 98 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches

KTS vs NWD match expert tips

Both sides have some quality all-rounders who have performed consistently in this tournament and they could be key picks. Thus, the likes of Aubrey Swanepoel, Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman and Duan Jansen will be the ones to watch out for.

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Knights vs North West Dragons - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Heino Kuhn, Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Senuran Muthusamy, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka

KTS vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Knights vs North West Dragons - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Heino Kuhn, Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Raynard van Tonder, Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Jacques Snyman

Bowlers: Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka

