KTS vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Match 18

The Knights (KTS) will take on the Rocks (ROC) in the 18th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, October 26. Ahead of this nail-biting match, here's all you need to know about the KTS vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

The Knights have had two of their last three games called off due to bad weather. Given their current form, they expect to play a full game on Wednesday after defeating Western Province by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, the Rocks have been dominant in the competition, winning three of their four games and going on a two-game winning streak. They are well served by the likes of Clyde Fortuin, Janneman Malan, and Leus du Plooy, and the team will expect them to maintain their form.

KTS vs ROC Match Details

Match 18 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be played on October 26 at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 09.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KTS vs ROC, Match 18

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 09.30 pm IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The surface at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has quite a bit of bounce and carry. As a result, the fast bowlers will constantly be in the game. The bouncy nature of the pitch could also assist the batters, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 154 runs.

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 154

Average second innings score: 138

KTS vs ROC Probable Playing XI

KTS Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Nathan Roux, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Patrick Kruger, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Mbulelo Budaza

ROC Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Valentine Kitime, Farhaan Behardien, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams (c), Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack

KTS vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete (3 matches, 78 runs)

Cloete is one of the most experienced batters in South African cricket. The left-handed opener is difficult to stop once he gets going and is also brilliant behind the stumps. He has scored 78 runs so far this season.

Batters

Janneman Malan (4 matches, 139 runs)

Janneman Malan is the second-highest scorer in the competition. He has scored 139 runs at an average of 139.00 in four games, making him a multiplier pick for today's game.

All-rounders

Aubrey Swanepoel (3 matches, 3 runs, 6 wickets)

Swanepoel can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in this game. He has scored some crucial runs in the middle order and has also taken six wickets at an average of 13.60 in three games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your KTC vs ROC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Viljoen arrived into the game after an impressive performance in the previous game. He has picked up four wickets in as many games.

KTS vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

Clyde Fortuin

Fortuin has looked in good form in the tournament and could be a captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 99 runs in four games at an average of 48.50.

Ferisco Adams

He was exceptional with the ball against the Titans in the previous game, taking one wicket at an outstanding economy rate of 4.33. He has good pace and control, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

5 must-picks with player stats for KTS vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Gerald Coetzee 4 wickets in 4 games Aubrey Swanepeol 6 wickets in 3 games Hardus Viljoen 4 wickets in 4 games Janeman Malan 139 runs in 4 games Leus du Plooy 61 runs in 4 games

Knights vs Rocks Match Expert Tips

Farhaan Behardien has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 92 runs at an average of 46.00 in four games in the competition, making him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

Knights vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head Team

KTS vs ROC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Gihahn Cloete (vc), Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Farhaan Behardien

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Bamanye Xenxe (c)

Bowlers: Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius

Knights vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League Team

KTS vs ROC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Janneman Malan (c), Patrick Kruger, Farhaan Behardien

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel (vc), Leus du Plooy, Bamanye Xenxe

Bowlers: Ferisco Adams, Hardus Viljoen, Gerald Coetzee,

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 893 votes