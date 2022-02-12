KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 10

The 10th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 has the Titans (TIT) taking on the Knights (KTS) at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

After a tough start to their campaign, the Titans returned to winning ways with a close win over the Rocks. They will be keen to extend their winning streak against the Knights, who have lost both their games in the competition so far. Despite having a good bowling attack to fall back on, the Knights have struggled with the bat. They will need to be wary of what a strong Titans side are capable of doing, especially with the likes of Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi in their ranks. With two valuable points on offer, an entertaining game is on the cards in Port Elizabeth.

KTS vs TIT Probable Playing XIs

TIT XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Donavon Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams and Tabraiz Shamsi

KTS XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard von Tonder, Jacques Synman, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Jason Raunbenheimer, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Gregory Mahlokwana, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa and Gerald Coetzee

Match Details

KTS vs TIT, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 12th February 2022; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons in Port Elizabeth with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 160 should be a good total at the venue, but both teams have the firepower to score in excess of 170.

Today’s KTS vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is one of the best openers in the world with his ability to get quick runs in the powerplay being unparalleled. He has blown hot and cold in the CSA T20 Challenge and is due for a big knock. Taking his wicketkeeping ability into account, de Kock is a must-have in your KTS vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Pite van Biljon: Pite van Biljon has underwhelmed for the Knights, unable to get going in the middle overs. The Knights captain is a good player of both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead on what should be a slowish track in Port Elizabeth.

All-rounder

Jacques Synman: Jacques Synman is best known for his explosive batting ability at the top of the order. Capable of chipping in with the ball as well, Synman is a handy pick to have in your KTS vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team. Although his form hasn't been great, Synman's all-round prowess should give him the nod.

Bowler

Tabraiz Shamsi: Tabraiz Shamsi has been consistent in this tournament although he hasn't picked up many wickets so far. The star spinner is one of the best in the business in the middle overs and given the nature of the track, Shamsi could be backed to take a wicket or two today.

Three best players to pick in KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Heino Kuhn (TIT) - 155 points

Quinton de Kock (TIT) - 115 points

Raynard von Tonder (KTS) - 66 points

Key stats for KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Quinton de Kock - 72 runs in 2 CSA T20 Challenge matches, Average: 36.00

Alfred Mothoa - 1 wicket in 2 CSA T20 Challenge matches, ER: 6.67

Junior Dala - 3 wickets in 1 CSA T20 Challenge match, Average: 12.00

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, Theunis de Bruyn, Raynard von Tonder, Donavon Ferreira, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Synman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala and Alfred Mothoa

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Jacques Synman.

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Farhaan Berhardien, Pite van Biljon, Theunis de Bruyn, Raynard von Tonder, Gihahn Cloete, Migael Pretorius, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala and Alfred Mothoa

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Raynard von Tonder.

Edited by Samya Majumdar