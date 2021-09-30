TUS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 11

Match 11 of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 has the Titans (TIT) taking on the Tuskers (TUS) at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Tuskers suffered a big loss at the hands of the Knights in their previous encounter and find themselves in a do-or-die clash against the Titans. Speaking of the Titans, Dean Elgar and co. got past the Rhinos in a rain-marred game to clinch a crucial win. Although they head into the game as the clear favorites, the Titans will be wary of a resourceful Tuskers side in what promises to be a thrilling finish to Group B of the CSA T20 Cup 2021.

TUS vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

TUS XI

Cameron Delport, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank (c), Andile Mokgakane, Tshepang Dithole (wk), Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Zakariya Paruk, Gareth Dukes, Thula Ngcobo and Nduduzo Mfoza

TIT XI

Neil Brand, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Dean Elgar (c), Dayyan Galiem, Jiveshan Pillay, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Okuhle Cele and Donavon Ferreira

Match Details

TUS vs TIT, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Group B, Match 6

Date and Time: 30th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bloemfontein is on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. The batsmen will need to target the pacers early on, with the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses. While the spinners should also have a say in the game, the weather forecast isn't too great. However, we should have at least a shortened game with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s TUS vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete: Although Gihahn Cloete has been fairly consistent in the last year or so, he is due for a big score in the CSA T20 Cup. Despite being slated to bat in the middle order, his experience should serve him well, giving him the nod in your TUS vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Cameron Delport: Cameron Delport has been Tuskers' best bet with the bat, often providing fast starts at the top of the order. His medium pace should also come in handy on this pitch, making him a good option for your fantasy team.

Allrounder

Kyle Nipper: Kyle Nipper has been brilliant with both the bat and ball, providing the side with the required balance. He will be keen to come up with a good performance in this must-win encounter.

Bowler

Aaron Phangiso: Aaron Phangiso's experience and skill has come to the fore in the CSA T20 Cup with three wickets to his name. He will be keen to continue his good form and pick up a few wickets in today's game, making him a good addition to your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TUS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Cameron Delport (TUS) - 141 points

Kyle Nipper (TUS) - 124 points

Aaron Phangiso (TIT) - 115 points

Important stats for TUS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 2016 runs in 81 T20 matches

Aaron Phangiso - 3 wickets in 2 CSA T20 Cup matches, ER: 5.50

Thula Ngcobo - 2/26 in his previous CSA T20 Cup match vs Knights

TUS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 2021)

TUS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Cloete, D Elgar, C Delport, S Makhanya, A Mogakane, K Nipper, D Galiem, K Dudgeon, A Phangiso, O Cele and N Mfoza

Captain: D Elgar. Vice-captain: K Nipper

TUS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Cloete, D Elgar, C Delport, M Erlank, K Nipper, C Bosch, D Galiem, G Dukes, A Phangiso, O Cele and T Ngcobo

Captain: G Cloete. Vice-captain: C Delport

Edited by Samya Majumdar