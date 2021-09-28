KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021 Match 7

The first match in Group B of the CSA T20 2021 Cup has the Knights (KTS) taking on the Titans (TIT) at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Although both teams are heavily stacked in both departments, the Knights edge it in terms of star power and experience. While they boast Migael Pretorius and Rilee Rossouw, the Titans also have some experience to fall back on with Dean Elgar leading them. With both teams keen to start off on a winning note, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Bloemfontein.

KTS vs TIT Probable Playing 11 Today

KTS XI

Rilee Rossouw, Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Patrick Botha, Migael Pretorius, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa and Mbulelo Budaza

TIT XI

Neil Brand, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Dean Elgar (c), Dayyan Galiem, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Corbin Bosch, Okuhle Cele and Jarred Jardine

Match Details

KTS vs TIT, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Group B, Match 1

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at Manguang Oval with the pacers also likely to have a significant say in the game. The batters will look to make good use of the powerplay overs with runscoring being easier against the hard new ball. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s KTS vs TIT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete: Gihahn Cloete is a talented wicketkeeper-batter who is known for playing big knocks at the top of the order. With a couple of T20Is under his belt, Cloete should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Batsman

Rilee Rossouw: Rilee Rossouw is one of the better batters in the competition with the southpaw boasting a heap of experience. He is comfortable against both pace and spin and can be banked upon to score some runs in the top order.

Allrounder

Dayyan Galiem: Dayyan Galiem showed what he is capable of doing with the bat earlier in the year in the CSA T20 Challenge 2021. Handy with the ball as well, Galiem should deliver some points if picked in your KTS vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius starred for the Jamaica Tallawahs with 16 wickets to his name in 10 matches. Pretorius' death-bowling ability is a valuable asset in this format, making him a must-have in your KTS vs TIT Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Pite van Biljon (KTS)

Dean Elgar (TIT)

Migael Pretorius (KTS)

Important stats for KTS vs TIT Dream11 prediction team

Dean Elgar - 1968 runs in 79 T20 matches, Average: 34.52

Rilee Rossouw - 5239 runs in 220 T20 matches, Average: 28.62

Migael Pretorius - 16 wickets in 10 CPL 2021 matches, Average: 22.12

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 2021)

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CSA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Cloete, D Elgar, R Rossouw, P van Biljon, S Makhanya, D Galiem, J Snyman, A Phangiso, G Mahlokwana, O Cele and M Pretorius

Captain: R Rossouw. Vice-captain: D Elgar

KTS vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CSA T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Cloete, D Elgar, R Rossouw, P van Biljon, G Mokoena, D Galiem, J Snyman, A Phangiso, M Budaza, O Cele and M Pretorius

Captain: D Elgar. Vice-captain: J Snyman

Edited by Samya Majumdar