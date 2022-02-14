KTS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022, Match 14

The Knights will take on the Warriors in the 14th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Knights are going through a pretty difficult patch this season. After three games, they are yet to register a win. They have been woeful and lost their previous match to Titans by 27 runs.

Warriors have also had a topsy-turvy campaign. Having played three matches, they have won just once. They have lost their last two matches and will be hoping to turn things around.

KTS vs WAR Probable Playing 11 Today

KTS XI

Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon (c), Jacques Snyman, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Jason Raubenheimer, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Alfred Mothoa

WAR XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Alindile Mhletywa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait

Match Details

KTS vs WAR, CSA T20 Challenge 2021/2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 14th February, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

Pacers have found plenty of assistance on this track. The bounce has been uneven, which has troubled batters. Fast bowlers are expected to wreak havoc once again and 160 could prove to be a par score here.

Today’s KTS vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Although M Breetzke hasn’t gotten off to an impressive start in the tournament, he is the best wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Batters

T Stubbs is having a great tournament and is the current top scorer. Stubbs has amassed 152 runs in three games at an average of 76 and at a mind-boggling strike rate of 220.28!

All-rounders

W Lubbe will be the player to keep an eye out for in the upcoming match. He has been in phenomenal touch lately. Lubbe has scored 126 runs and has also scalped two wickets so far. He could prove to be an interesting multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy team.

JJ Smuts is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 49 runs and has also scalped two wickets thus far.

Bowlers

M Nabe has had a wonderful campaign so far. He has picked up five wickets in three games at an average of 19.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in KTS vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

W Lubbe (WAR) – 235 points

T Stubbs (WAR) – 230 points

JJ Smuts (WAR) – 144 points

M Nabe (WAR) – 135 points

J Snyman (WAR) – 109 points

Important stats for KTS vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

W Lubbe: 126 runs and 2 wickets

T Stubbs: 152 runs

JJ Smuts: 49 runs and 2 wickets

M Nabe: 5 wickets

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Breetzke, T Stubbs, F Behardien, R van Tonder, W Lubbe, JJ Smuts, J Snyman, M Pretorius, M Nabe, N van Heerden, G Mahlokwana

Captain: W Lubbe, Vice-Captain: T Stubbs

KTS vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Breetzke, T Stubbs, F Behardien, P Kruger, R van Tonder, W Lubbe, JJ Smuts, J Snyman, M Nabe, N van Heerden, G Mahlokwana

Captain: JJ Smuts, Vice-Captain: F Behardien

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava