KTS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Challenge, Match 11

The Knights (KTS) will take on the Warriors (WAS) in the 11th match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One on Sunday, December 11, at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KTS vs WAS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Knights are coming off a 177-run loss to the Western Province and are yet to win a game this season. They will be heavily reliant on Migael Pretorius and Gihahn Cloete to get off the mark against the Warriors.

The latter are also struggling and will be looking to win after losing their first two games to the North West Dragons and Titans, respectively. Tristan Stubbs, Lesiba Ngoepe, and Wihan Lubbe are the players to watch out for in today's game.

KTS vs WAS Match Details

The 11th match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One will be played on December 11 at Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein. The game is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KTS vs WAS, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One, Match 11.

Date and Time: December 11, 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval Stadium in Bloemfontein

KTS vs WAS Pitch Report

The Mangaung Oval Stadium track is expected to be slow, giving bowlers an advantage in the early stages of the competition as batters struggle to play their shots freely. A score between 240 and 260 could prove to be par at this venue.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3.

Average first innings score: 261.

Average second innings score: 220.

KTS vs WAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

KTS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

KTS Probable Playing 11

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Jacques Snyman, Isaac Dikgale, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Migael Pretorius, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Mbulelo Budaza, Garnett Tarr

WAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Titans ahead of this match.

WAS Probable Playing 11

Diego Rosier, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Ziyaad Abrahams, Siya Plaatjie, Akhona Mnyaka Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Tristan Stubbs

KTS vs WAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tristan Stubbs (106 runs in four matches, Average: 35.33)

He demonstrated his ability in the last outing, scoring 63 runs off 70 at a strike rate of 90.00 and also taking one wicket. He is a top pick for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Jordan Hermann (117 runs in two matches, Average: 58.50)

Hermann is the ninth-leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 117 runs at an outstanding average of 58.50 in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Migael Pretorius (Five wickets in two matches, Average: 21.60)

Migael is an excellent all-rounder and has been outstanding with the ball so far, taking five wickets in just two games. Given his experience and ability, he could be a key addition to your KTS vs WAS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Beyers Swanepoel (Five wickets in four matches; Average: 17.60)

Swanepoel is the tournament's ninth-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with five wickets at an average of 17.60 in two games. He's a must-have for your fantasy team.

KTS vs WAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Diego Rosier

He has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 29 runs in two games.

Aubrey Swanepoel

Aubrey has been in excellent form with the ball and has been hugely impressive. He has scored nine runs and taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 in one game.

5 must-picks for KTS vs WAS Dream11 fantasy cricket

Ziyaad Abrahams

Siya Plaatjie

Akhona Mnyaka

Patrick Botha

Patrick Kruger

KTS vs WAS match expert tips 11th match

Migael Pretorius has been a consistent performer, providing crucial breakthroughs for his side when needed. He has proven quite useful in the powerplay and death overs and is expected to do so again.

KTS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head-to-Head League

KTS vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Tristan Stubbs (vc)

Batters: Diego Rosier, Raynard van Tonder, Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius (c)

Bowlers: Akhona Mnyaka Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams

KTS vs WAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

KTS vs WAS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tristan Stubbs

Batters: Diego Rosier, Isaac Dikgale, Jordan Hermann (c)

All-rounders: Patrick Botha (vc), L Ngoepe, Aubrey Swanepoel, Migael Pretorius (c)

Bowlers: Mbulelo Budaza Beyers Swanepoel, Ziyaad Abrahams

