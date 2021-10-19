KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

Knights (KTS) will take on Western Province (WEP) in the second quarter-final of the CSA T20 Cup on Tuesday at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

KTS finished first in pool B of the CSA T20 Cup. They won two of their three games, and appear to be in good form. They will now look to maintain that form in the knockouts, and come out on top.

WEP, meanwhile, also won two of their three games, finishing second in pool A. They looked impressive, and will want to continue their momentum in this game as they look to reach the semi-finals.

KTS vs WEP Probable Playing 11s

KTS

Pite van Biljon (C), Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mangaliso Mosehle, Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden.

WEP

Wayne Parnell (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Daniel Smith-Jr, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Jordan Woolf, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks, Tshepo Moreki, Yves Kamanzi.

KTS vs WEP Match Details

Match: Knights (KTS) vs Western Province (WEP), CSA T20 Cup

Date and Time: 19th October; 6.00 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Mangaung Oval is a batting-friendly one. The ball comes well onto the bat, making it easy for the batters to execute their shots. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 165 is likely to be par at this venue.

Today’s KTS vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kyle Verreyene: Verreyene is a fabulous batter who can go up against the bowlers, and can also be handy behind the stumps.

Batters

Zubayr Hamza: He is a reliable option from the batting department. He scored 62 runs in his previous match, and could prove to be crucial in this game too.

Rilee Rossouw: He has been outstanding so far in the tournament. In just two games, he has already scored 140 runs, and is expected to continue his sparkling form.

All-rounders

Kyle Simmonds: Simmonds is a decent all-round player. He was unimpressive with the bat in the last game, but he did pick up a wicket in that match.

Migael Pretorius: He is a good choice in the all-rounders' department. He could score vital runs as well as contribute with the ball in this game on Tuesday.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: He bowled well in the previous game , picking up one wicket with a decent economy rate.

Mbulelo Budaza: He has been impressive with the ball. In his previous game, he picked up two wickets.

Five best players to pick in KTS vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza: 245 points.

Kyle Simmonds: 209 points.

Rilee Rossouw: 194 points.

Migael Pretorius: 183 points.

Wayne Parnell: 173 points.

Key stats for KTS vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Zubayr Hamza: 3 matches, 168 runs.

Kyle Simmonds: 3 matches, 48 runs, 4 wickets.

Rilee Rossouw: 2 matches, 140 runs.

Migael Pretorius: 2 matches, 6 wickets.

Wayne Parnell: 3 matches, 4 wickets.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreyene, Zubayr Hamza, Pite van Biljon, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Beuran Hendricks, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Moreki, Yves Kamanzi.

Captain: Rilee Rossouw. Vice-Captain: Zubayr Hamza.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Team - 2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreyene, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Mbulelo Budaza, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden.

Captain: Kyle Simmonds. Vice-Captain: Migael Pretorius.

