KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 19

The Knights (KTS) will lock horns with the Western Province (WEP) in the 19th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday

The Knights currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having won only one out of their four CSA T20 Challenge matches. They registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over the Warriors in their previous outing. The Western Province, on the other hand, have won all four of their matches and are comfortably perched atop the standings. They defeated North West by 84 runs in their last CSA T20 Challenge game.

KTS vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

KTS XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Petrus van Biljon (C), Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle(WK), Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden, Gregory Mahlokwana, CP Klijnhans.

WEP XI

Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Gavin Kaplan, Yaseen Vallie, Dane Vilas (WK), Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (C), Mihlali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks, Basheer Walters, Junaid Dawood

Match Details

KTS vs WEP, CSA T20 Challenge, Match 19

Date and Time: 18th February 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at St George's Park has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 151 runs.

Today’s KTS vs WEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dane Vilas: Vilas can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Friday. He has scored 93 at a strike rate of 130.98 runs in four CSA T20 Challenge matches.

Batters

Petrus van Biljon: Biljon hasn't performed up to his standards in the CSA T20 Challenge, but is expected to play a crucial role in Friday's clash. He has scored only 42 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 105.00.

Jonathan Bird: Bird has smashed 100 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 119.04. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Wayne Parnell: Parnell is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scored 33 runs and also picked up three wickets in four outings.

Jacques Snyman: Snyman has scored 126 runs and also scalped three wickets in four CSA T20 Challenge matches. He looks to be in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks: Hendricks is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has taken nine wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.68.

Gerald Coetzee: Coetzee has scalped three wickets in four matches at an economy of 8.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in KTS vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Beuran Hendricks (WEP) - 293 points

Jacques Snyman (KTS) - 291 points

Junaid Dawood (WEP) - 239 points

Wayne Parnell (WEP) - 188 points

Dane Vilas (WEP) - 155 points

Important Stats for KTS vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

Beuran Hendricks: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.68

Jacques Snyman: 126 runs and 3 wickets in four matches; SR - 143.18 and ER - 7.33

Junaid Dawood: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 6.06

Wayne Parnell: 33 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 165.00 and ER - 6.33

Dane Vilas: 93 runs in 4 matches; SR - 130.98

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Challenge)

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Vilas, Gavin Kaplan, Petrus van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, Jacques Snyman, CP Klijnhans, Beuran Hendricks, Gerald Coetzee, Junaid Dawood.

Captain: Jacques Snyman. Vice-captain: Wayne Parnell.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Vilas, Petrus van Biljon, Patrick Kruger, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, Jacques Snyman, CP Klijnhans, Beuran Hendricks, Mbulelo Budaza, Gerald Coetzee, Junaid Dawood.

Captain: Jacques Snyman. Vice-captain: Dane Vilas.

