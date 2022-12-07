Knights will be up against Western Province in the seventh match (KTS vs WEP) of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Divison One at the Mangaung Oval in South Africa on Wednesday, December 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KTS vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Knights lost their opening match against North West Dragons by 109 runs and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Western Province, on the other hand, won their opening match against Dolphins by four wickets and are third in the points table.

KTS vs WEP Match Details

The seventh match of the CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Divison One will be played on Dec 7 at the Mangaung Oval in South Africa. The match is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KTS vs WEP, CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Divison One, Match 7

Date and Time: 7 December, 2022, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa.

KTS vs WEP Pitch Report

The track at the Mangaung Oval Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 270 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 270

Average second innings score: 250

KTS vs WEP Form Guide (Last match)

Knights: L

Western Province: W

KTS vs WEP probable playing 11s for today’s match

KTS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KTS Probable Playing 11

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Petrus van Biljon, Isaac Dikgale, Nealan van Heerden, Gerald Coetzee, Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Jaques Snyman.

WEP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WEP Probable Playing 11

Richard Levi, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi(c), Yaseen Vallie, Gavin Kaplan, Daniel Smith(w), Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Simmonds, Junaid Dawood, Basheeru-Deen Walters.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Gihahn Cloete (1 match, 7 runs, Strike Rate: 41.18)

Cloete failed to make a big impression in the first match but will be looking to change things around today. He managed to score seven runs at a strike rate of 41.18 in the opening match.

Top Batter pick

Jonathan Bird (1 match, 51 runs, Strike Rate: 77.27)

Bird batted superbly in the opening match, smashing 51 runs at a strike rate of 77.27 for Western Province. He is expected to deliver another big inning in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Migael Pretorius (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.60)

Migael is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He picked up four wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 3.60.

Top Bowler pick

Nandre Burger (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.10)

Nandre is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Western Province. He picked up three wickets in the first game at an economy of 4.10.

KTS vs WEP match captain and vice-captain choices

George Linde

George is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as he is a skilled batter who can clear boundaries at will and also adds value with his bowling skills.

Jacques Snyman

Snyman is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KTS vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Migael Pretorius - 4 wickets in 1 match

Nandre Burger - 3 wickets in 1 match

Alfred Mothoa - 3 wickets in 1 match

Jonathan Bird - 51 runs in 1 match

Beuran Hendricks - 2 wickets in 1 match

KTS vs WEP match expert tips

Migael Pretorius could prove to be a wise choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder

All-rounders: Jacques Snyman, George Linde, Migael Pretorius

Bowlers: Alfred Mothoa, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

KTS vs WEP Dream11 Prediction - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Raynard van Tonder, Edward Moore, Jonathan Bird

All-rounders: Mihlali Mpongwana, Jacques Snyman, George Linde, Patrick Botha

Bowlers: Junaid Dawood, Beuran Hendricks, Alfred Mothoa.

