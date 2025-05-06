KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, 5th T20I

The 5th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Kuwait Women (KU-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Kuwait Women have lost both of their last two matches. They faced a defeat in their last match against UAE Women by 81 runs. Hong Kong Women, too, have lost both of their last two matches. In their last outing, they lost to Thailand Women by 32 runs.
These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. Kuwait Women have won all the matches.
KU-W vs HK-W Match Details
The 5th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
KU-W vs HK-W, 5th T20I match
Date and Time: 6th May 2025, 7:30 AM IST
Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Pitch Report
The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match.
The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and UAE Women, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
KU-W vs HK-W Form Guide
KU-W - L L
HK-W - L L
KU-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI
KU-W Playing XI
No injury updates
S Dsa (wk), K Khalil, P Murali, S Balasubramani, S Lee, A Sharif, M Omar, Z Jilani, M Hyder, M Jasvi, C Dias
HK-W Playing XI
No injury updates
S Shahzad (wk), Y Daswani, M Hills, N Miles, M Bibi, K Chan, R Venkatesh, I Sahar, B Chan, A Siu, E Wing
KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Shahzad
S Shahzad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Dsa is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.
Batters
M Hill
P Murali and M Hill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Hill will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She scored 31 runs in the last match. N Miles is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
M Omar
Z Jilani and M Omar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Z Jilani will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Chan is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Siu
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Siu and M Hyder. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. A Siu will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She took 2 wickets in the last match. B Chan is another good bowler for today's match.
KU-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices
K Chan
K Chan was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She accumulated 17 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.
M Hill
M Hill is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She hit 31 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for KU-W vs HK-W, 5th T20I match
K Chan
A Siu
M Omar
Z Jilani
M Hill
Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Shahzad
Batters: N Miles, M Hill, P Murali
All-rounders: K Chan, R Venkatesh, M Omar, Z Jilani
Bowlers: A Siu, B Chan, M Hyder
Kuwait Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Shahzad
Batters: S Balasubramani, M Hill, P Murali
All-rounders: K Chan, A Sharif, M Omar, Z Jilani
Bowlers: A Siu, B Chan, M Hyder
