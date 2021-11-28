KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 15

Kuwait Women will take on Hong Kong Women in the 15th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

Having played four matches, Kuwait Women are still searching for their first win. They lost their previous match against UAE by seven wickets.

Hong Kong Women, meanwhile, have been in fantastic form. They’ve won three of their four matches thus far. They defeated Bhutan Women by 20 runs in the last match and will look to build on that winning momentum.

KU-W vs HK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

KU-W XI

Priyada Murali, Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Amna Sharif Tariq (c), Maria Jasvi, Khadija Khalil, Siobhan Lee Gomez, Mariamma Hyder, Aakriti Bose (wk), Shanti Balasubramani, Glenda Menes

HK-W XI

Shanzeen Shahzad, Natasha Miles, Mariko Hill, Kary Chan (c), Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mei Wai Siu, Iqra Sahar, Betty Chan

Match Details

KU-W vs HK-W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: November 28, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will find equal assistance. The outfield is quicker, and the batters will enjoy playing their strokes.

However, they will need to get their eye in first. Teams have a better record chasing here and both captains might look to do the same.

Today’s KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Y Cheung is an excellent white-ball player and she will be a fantastic wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

N Miles has been in decent form in the competition. She has accumulated 53 runs in three matches and will be looking for a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

M Hill is an incredible all-round asset for Hong Kong Women. She has scored 102 runs thus far and has also been decent with the ball in hand.

M Omar has amassed 89 runs in four matches. She’d like to have a bigger impact on proceedings.

Bowlers

K Chan has been in impeccable form lately. Not only has she picked up six wickets, Chan has also scored 123 runs so far. She could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Top 5 best players to pick in KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team

K Chan (HK-W) – 303 points

M Hill (HK-W) – 156 points

M Omar (KU-W) – 123 points

B Chan (HK-W) – 123 points

R Venkatesh (HK-W) – 86 points

Important stats for KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 prediction team

K Chan: 123 runs and 6 wickets

M Hill: 102 runs

M Omar: 89 runs and 1 wicket

B Chan: 2 wickets

R Venkatesh: 2 wickets

KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Y Cheung, N Miles, P Murali, S Shahzad, M Hill, M Omar, B Chan, R Venkatesh, K Chan, M Hyder, M Jasvi

Captain: K Chan, Vice-Captain: M Hill

KU-W vs HK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Y Cheung, N Miles, P Murali, S Shahzad, M Hill, M Omar, B Chan, K Chan, M Hyder, I Sahar, M Jasvi

Captain: B Chan, Vice-Captain: M Omar.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar