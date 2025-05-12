KU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, 10th T20I

The 10th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will see Kuwait Women (KU-W) squaring off against Thailand Women (TL-W) at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on Tuesday, May 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Kuwait Women have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Bhutan Women by 35 runs. Thailand Women have also won one of their last two matches as their last match was abandoned due to rain.

The two teams have played only one head-to-head match which was won by Thailand Women by nine wickets.

KU-W vs TL-W Match Details

The 10th T20I match of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup Asia Qualifiers 2025 will be played on May 13 at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KU-W vs TL-W, 10th T20I match

Date and Time: 13th May, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Kuwait Women and Bhutan Women, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

KU-W vs TL-W Form Guide

KU-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

TL-W - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

KU-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XI

KU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Amna Tariq ©, Khadija Khalil, Priyada Murali, Siobhan Gomez, Balasubramani Shanti, Suchitha Lita D Sa (wk), Zeefa Jilani, Maryam Omar, Mariamma Hyder, Maria Jasvi, Raelyn D’Souza

TL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Koncharoenkai (wk), S Khiaoto, N Chaihan, N Chantam, N Chaiwai, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, P Maya, T Putthawong, O Kampchomphu, S Laomi

KU-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Koncharoenkai

N Koncharoenkai is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Dsa is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

P Murali

P Murali and N Chaiwai are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Murali will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 42 runs in the last two matches. N Chantam is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang and Z Jilani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Z Jilani will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. M Omar is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

T Putthawong

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Maya and T Putthawong. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. T Putthawong will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. O Kamchomphu is another good bowler pick for today's match.

KU-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sutthiruang

C Sutthiruang was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

Z Jilani

Z Jilani is one of the most crucial picks from the Kuwait Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KU-W vs TL-W, 10th T20I match

M Omar

C Sutthiruang

Z Jilani

T Putthawong

P Murali

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: N Chaiwai, P Murali

All-rounders: A Sharif, Z Jilani, M Omar, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham

Bowlers: T Putthawong, O Kamchomphu, P Maya

Kuwait Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Koncharoenkai

Batters: P Murali

All-rounders: A Sharif, Z Jilani, M Omar, C Sutthiruang, N Boochatham, S Chaturongrattana

Bowlers: T Putthawong, S Laomi, P Maya

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

