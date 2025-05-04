KU-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025, 4th T20I

The 4th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will see Kuwait Women (KU-W) squaring off against United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) at the AIT Ground in Bangkok on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KU-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Kuwait Women lost their last match to Thailand Women by 6 wickets. Thailand Women chased the target of 58 runs in 13.2 overs. United Arab Emirates Women, on the other hand, won their last match against Hong Kong Women by 6 runs.

These two teams have played three head-to-head matches. UAE Women have won all three matches.

KU-W vs UAE-W Match Details

The 4th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2025 will be played on May 4 at the AIT Ground in Bangkok. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

KU-W vs UAE-W, 4th T20I match

Date and Time: 4th May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: AIT Ground, Bangkok

Pitch Report

The pitch at AIT Ground in Bangkok is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Both the teams will depend upon bowlers and all-rounders to win today's match. The last match played at this venue was between Thailand Women and Kuwait Women, where a total of 117 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

KU-W vs UAE-W Form Guide

KU-W - L

UAE-W - W

KU-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

KU-W Playing XI

No injury updates

S Dsa (wk), K Khalil, P Murali, S Balasubramani, S Lee, A Sharif, M Omar, Z Jilani, M Hyder, M Jasvi, C Dias

UAE-W Playing XI

No injury updates

T Satish (wk), R Rajith, L Keny, H Harish, M Daleen, E Rohit, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Miriam, K Thompson, S Kote

Ad

KU-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish

T Satish is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. S Dsa is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

P Murali

R Rajith and P Murali are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. P Murali will bat in the top order and can perform well in today's match. K Khalil is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

E Rohit

M Daleen and E Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. E Rohit will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. Z Jilani is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

V Mahesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Hyder and V Mahesh. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. V Mahesh will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. M Jasvi is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

KU-W vs UAE-W match captain and vice-captain choices

E Rohit

E Rohit was in top-notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

Z Jilani

Z Jilani is one of the most crucial picks from the Kuwait Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She played exceptionally well in the recent matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for KU-W vs UAE-W, 4th T20I match

V Mahesh

Z Jilani

H Harish

E Rohit

M Daleen

Kuwait Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Kuwait Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Ad

Batters: P Murali, R Rajith

All-rounders: E Rohit, H Harish, M Daleen, Z Jilani

Bowlers: M Hyder, M Jasvi, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar

Kuwait Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Satish

Ad

Batters: P Murali

All-rounders: E Rohit, H Harish, M Daleen, Z Jilani, A Sharif, M Omar

Bowlers: M Hyder, M Jasvi, V Mahesh

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️