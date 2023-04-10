KUCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League, Match 37

Karavali United Cricket Club (KUCC) will take on EcovertFM (ETF) in the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, April 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KUCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

EcovertFM's campaign began their campaign with a loss to Kuwait Swedish, but have quickly bounced back with victories over JK Super XI and TGS. They have won two out of their four games and are currently fourth in the standings.

EcovertFM will now look to extend their winning streak to three games when they face Karavali United Cricket Club on Monday.

Meanwhile, Karavali United Cricket Club are having a bad tournament, having lost all four games in a row. However, they have players like Abdulaziz Adbulkarim and Yousuf Mohiddin who will look to change things up as they look to register their first victory of the tournament.

KUCC vs ETF Match Details

The 37th match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League will be played on April 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to commence at 11.30 pm IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUCC vs ETF, Match 37, Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

Date and Time: April 10, 2023, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

KUCC vs ETF, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is usually more helpful for batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming onto the bat well, openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay.

Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first-innings score in the last two games here is 175 runs.

KUCC vs ETF Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KUCC: L-L-L-L

ETF: W-W-L

KUCC vs ETF Probable Playing XIs for Kuwait Ramadan T10 League

KUCC Team News

No major injury news.

KUCC Probable Playing XI

Aajay Pratap Singh, Abdul Aziz Karim, Fayaz Afzal, Harman Singh Sahni, Nikhil Rao Hoskote, Raghu Kumar Bolwar (c), Shafir Karuppamaveettil Ali (wk), Shaik Mokhadder, Subhasis Ganganarayan Das, Venkata Ramesh Gubbala, and Yousuf Mohiddin.

ETF Team News

No major injury news.

ETF Probable Playing XI

Abdullah Ghulam, Bikram Raj Karan, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Mirwas Masoom, Mirza Ahmed, Murshid Mustafa, Naveen Jacob (c), Omar Abdullah, Praveen Raj, and Srinivas Krishna.

KUCC vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Meet Bhavsar (66 runs in 3 matches, Average: 33.00)

Bhavsar has scored 66 runs at an average of 33.00 in three games. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to continue his form.

Top Batter Pick

Omar Abdullah (108 runs in 3 matches, Average: 36.00)

Abdullah has been in great form and has looked excellent with the bat in the tournament. He has scored 108 runs at an outstanding average of 36.00 in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdulaziz Adbulkarim (82 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches, E.R: 11.25)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your KUCC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 82 runs and has picked up five wickets at an average of 18.00 in four games in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Abdullah Ghulam (4 wickets in 3 matches, Average: 16.50)

Ghulam is a genuine wicket-taker, picking up four wickets in three games at an average of 16.50. Considering his current form, he should be a top pick for your KUCC vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

KUCC vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Yousuf Mohiuddin

Yousuf Mohiuddin is a talented bowler who has played a vital role in his team's success in death overs so far, picking up four wickets at an average of 19.50 in as many games. Given his potential and ability, he is an excellent candidate for the captaincy role.

Bilal Tahir

Tahir is a good and technically sound batter who can put up big numbers when he gets set. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 71 runs at an excellent average of 71.00 in three games.

Five must-picks with player stats for KUCC vs ETF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Naveen Jacob 56 runs in 3 games Meet Bhavsar 66 runs in 3 games Murshid Mustafa 9 runs in 2 games Raghu Kumar 22 runs in 4 games Yousuf Mohiuddin 22 runs in 4 games

KUCC vs ETF Match Expert Tips 37th match

Abdulaziz Abdulkarim has scalped five wickets and has scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 167.35 in four games, making him an excellent captaincy option in the KUCC vs ETF Dream11 fantasy team.

KUCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Head-to-Head League

KUCC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Meet Bhavsar, Naveen Jacob

Batters: R Kumar, V Ramesh, Omar Abdullah

All-rounders: Abdulaziz Abdulkarim, M Mustafa, Y Mohiuddin, Bilal Tahir

Bowlers: Abdullah Ghulam, A Rangta

KUCC vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 37, Grand League

KUCC vs ETF Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Meet Bhavsar, Naveen Jacob

Batters: S Das, Omar Abdullah

All-rounders: Abdulaziz Abdulkarim, M Mustafa, Y Mohiuddin, Bilal Tahir, S Mokhadder

Bowlers: Abdullah Ghulam, A Rangta

Poll : 0 votes