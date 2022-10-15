KUM vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022, Match 21

Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) will take on Stack CC (STA) in the 21st match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 on Saturday at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KUM vs STA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Stack CC have won two of their last four matches by big margins and are currently among the top teams in the points table. The Kuwait Mavericks, too, have won two of their last four games.

Kuwait Mavericks will give it their all to win the match, but Stack CC are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KUM vs STA Match Details

The 21st match of the KCC T20 Championship 2022 will be played on October 15 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUM vs STA, Match 21

Date and Time: 15th October 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ceylinco Express CC and NCM Investments, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets in 30.2 overs.

KUM vs STA Form Guide

KUM - L W L W

STA - L W W L

KUM vs STA Probable Playing XI

KUM Playing XI

No major injury updates

Mahmoud Abdullah (c), Hisham Mirza, Adnan Idrees, Usman Waheed (wk), Ilyas Ahmed, Abid Mushtaq, Khalid Butt, Yasir Butt, Raheel Khan, Haroon Shahid, Muhammad Rizwan

STA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Noman Sayeed (c), Vinoth Mathiyalagan, Danish Javed (wk), Anis Iqbal, Vikrant Gupta, Parvez Shah, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Jandu Hamoud, Riyaz Masurkar, Arif Latif

KUM vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Waheed (4 matches, 63 runs)

U Waheed, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. D Javed is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Idress (4 matches, 81 runs, 4 wickets)

N Sayeed and A Idrees are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Gupta is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

H Jandu (4 matches, 45 runs, 10 wickets)

H Jandu and Y Butt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Raza is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

I Ahmed (4 matches, 44 runs, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ahmed and A Latif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Masurkar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KUM vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

H Jandu

H Jandu will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him among the safest options for the captaincy. He has already taken 10 wickets and smashed 45 runs in the last four games.

I Ahmed

Since the pitch is decent, you can make I Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 44 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KUM vs STA, Match 21

H Jandu 45 runs and 10 wickets 378 points I Ahmed 44 runs and 8 wickets 313 points A Idrees 81 runs and 4 wickets 244 points N Fakhr 38 runs and 6 wickets 279 points K Butt 174 runs 268 points

Kuwait Mavericks vs Stack CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait Mavericks vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Waheed

Batters: A Idrees, N Sayeed, A Mushtaq, V Gupta

All-rounders: S Raza, Y Butt, H Jandu

Bowlers: I Ahmed, A Latif, R Masurkar

Kuwait Mavericks vs Stack CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Waheed

Batters: A Idrees, K Butt, V Gupta

All-rounders: N Fakhr, H Jandu

Bowlers: I Ahmed, A Latif, R Masurkar, M Rizwan, H Shahid

