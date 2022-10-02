KUM vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 2

Kuwait Mavericks (KUM) and YSSC (YSS) will lock horns in the second match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2022 at the Sulabiya Ground on Sunday, October 2. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the KUM vs YSS Dream11 prediction.

The Kuwait Mavericks begin their KCC T20 Elite Championship campaign amid high hopes. They boast a couple of Kuwait internationals in Adnan Idrees and Kashif Mohammad and will start as the clear favorites. However, YSCC are no pushovers and have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad. With both sides keen to start their campaign with a win, an intriguing game beckons in Kuwait.

KUM vs YSS Match Details

The second match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship 2022 has the Kuwait Mavericks taking on the YSSC at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra. The game is set to start at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUM vs YSS, KCC T20 Elite Championship 2022

Date and Time: 2nd October 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra, Kuwait

Live Streaming: Fancode

KUM vs YSS pitch report for KCC T20 Elite Championship 2022

The previous game at te venue saw 332 runs being scored, indicating a good batting track. The powerplay saw four wickets fall across both innings with there being ample help available with the new ball. Dew is likely to come into play, with chasing being the preferred choice upon winning the toss.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Average 2nd-innings score: 164

KUM vs YSS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kuwait Mavericks injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Kuwait Mavericks probable playing 11

Mahmoud Abdullah (wk), Husnain Arshad, Abid Mushtaq, Khalid Butt, Hsiham Mirza, Kashif Shareef, Adnan Idrees, Haroon Shahid, Mohammad Ahsan, Sibtain Shah and Ilyas Ahmed.

YSSC injury/team news

No injury concerns.

YSSC probable playing 11

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Rimzan, Hasan Kazi, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Salman Munde, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Udaya Liyanagamage, Suranga Gomes and Mohamed Shafraz.

KUM vs YSS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Atheef Gafoor (last 3 matches, 20 runs)

Atheef Gafoor has scored only 20 runs in his last three matches. However, Gafoor is an experienced campaigner who is capable of scoring big runs. With Gafoor likely to bat at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Waheed (last 3 matches, 53 runs)

Usman Waheed comes into the game on the back of decent form with 53 runs in his last three matches. He is known for his boundary-hitting ability and is also capable of anchoring an innings. With Waheed adding value with the ball too, he is a good pick for your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adnan Idrees (last 5 matches, 17 runs, 3 wickets)

Adnan Idrees is a Kuwait international who has some experience under his belt. Idrees scored 51 runs in five matches against Bahrain earlier in the year. He also picked up five wickets, holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting him, Idrees is a must-have in your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haroon Shahid (last 5 matches, 5 wickets)

Haroon Shahid is a skilled bowler with a bag of tricks to fall back on. He has picked up five wickets in his last five matches. With Shahid likely to bowl his full quota of overs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

KUM vs YSS match captain and vice-captain choices

Atheef Gafoor

Atheef Gafoor is a valuable asset on the YSSC roster, capable of taking on both pace and spin. He adds value with his keeping skills as well, making him a good captaincy option in your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

Adnan Idrees

Adnan Idrees has been in decent form in the last few matches, scoring 51 runs and taking five wickets against Bahrain. He is likely to bat higher up for the order for the Mavericks and given his bowling prowess, Idrees is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KUM vs YSS, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhammad Kashif 48 runs in 5 matches Sibtain Raza 8 wickets in 5 matches Ilyas Ahmed 5 wickets in 4 matches Mohamed Simsan 15 runs in 3 matches Atheef Gafoor 21 runs in 3 innings

KUM vs YSS match expert tips for KCC T20 Elite Championship

Muhammad Kashif was one of the top performers for Kuwait against Bahrain, scoring 47 runs in four matches. While his batting prowess is key, Kashif should take the new ball for the Mavericks too. If he is able to find his groove early on, Kashif could be a game-changing selection in your KUM vs YSSC Dream11 prediction team.

KUM vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KUM vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Gafoor (vc)

Batters: M Simsan, H Arshad, K Butt

All-rounders: K Shareef, A Idrees (c), H Mirza, H Karunaratne

Bowlers: H Shahid, U Liyanagamage, S Gomes

KUM vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KUM vs YSS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Abdullah

Batters: M Simsan, H Arshad (vc), M Rimzan

All-rounders: K Shareef, A Idrees, H Mirza, H Karunaratne (c)

Bowlers: H Shahid, U Liyanagamage, M Shafraz

