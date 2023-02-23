KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for U-19 Asia Qualifiers, Match 2

The second match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers will see Kuwait U19 (KUW-U19) taking on Hong Kong U19 (HK-U19) at the Malek Cricket Ground in Ajman on Friday. February 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction.

Hong Kong head into the tournament as one of the teams to beat with a strong roster to fall back on. While their bowlers have the tools to succeed in UAE conditions, a lot will ride on the likes of Parth Bhagwat and Jayden Botfield with the bat.

Kuwait, meanwhile, are no pushovers and have a resourceful squad at their disposal. However, they will start as underdogs against Kuwait owing to their lack of firepower with the bat.

All in all, an intriguing contest is on the cards with both teams eyeing a winning start to their respective campaigns on Friday.

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Match Details

Kuwait U19 and Hong Kong U19 face off in the second match of the ICC U-19 Men's CWC Asia Division 1 Qualifiers. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19, Match 2

Date and Time: 24th February 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground, Ajman

Live Streaming: Fancode

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kuwait U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Kuwait.

Kuwait U19 probable playing 11

Jude Saldanha, Ethan Cherian, Het Kishore (wk), Haiber Ali, Jay Mehta, Muhammad Aqif, Muhammad Shaheer, Talha Hassan, Vedant Pradeep, Saud Mohamed and Henry Thomas.

Hong Kong U19 injury/team news

No injury concerns for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong U19 probable playing 11

Jayden Botfield, Shiv Mathur, Ansh Doshi (wk), Parth Bhagwat, Abdul Samad, Aliyaan Zahir, Ahan Trivedi, Mudassar Khan, Aryan Chandiramani, Charlie Walsh and Darsh Vora.

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jayden Botfield (5 matches, 112 runs, Average: 22.40)

Jayden Botfield is a talented batter who scored 112 runs in five matches in Division 2 last year. Although he averaged only 22.40, Botfield can score big runs at the top of the order. Although there are a few others in the wicketkeeping department, Botfield stands out as the top pick for your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jude Saldanha (3 matches, 39 runs, Average: 13.00)

Jude Saldanha is perhaps the best player on the Kuwait side, having played in the U-19 Asia Cup. Although he scored only 39 runs in three matches, Saldanha can anchor an innings and score big runs at the top of the order. With Saldanha being relatively experienced as well, he is a good addition to your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahan Trivedi (5 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 17.22)

Ahan Trivedi is a crafty bowler who has picked up nine wickets in five matches in Division 2. Apart from his bowling, Trivedi can score crucial runs in the middle order as well. Given the conditions on offer, Trivedi could be a brilliant addition to your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haiber Ali (Last 2 matches, 2 wickets)

Haiber Ali is one of the better players on the Kuwait side, having played youth-level cricket for Kuwait. He is likely to bowl in the powerplay and middle overs and has a knack for taking wickets at times of need. With Haiber capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a fine pick for your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Henry Thomas

Henry Thomas was part of the Kuwait U-19 side that played in the Asia Cup a couple of years back. He impressed with four wickets in three matches at a decent economy rate as well. With Thomas likely to play a more prominent role with the ball, he is a viable captaincy pick for your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Parth Bhagwat

Parth Bhagwat was one of the top players for Hong Kong in Division 2 last year, scoring 114 runs and picking up a few wickets as well. Although he is likely to bat in the middle order, he has a knack for scoring runs at a high rate. Given the conditions on offer, Bhagwat is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Parth Bhagwat 114 runs in 4 innings Jayden Botfield 112 runs in 5 matches Haiber Ali 2 wickets in 2 matches Henry Thomas 4 wickets in 3 matches Ahan Trivedi 9 wickets in 5 matches

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 match expert tips

Mudassar Khan is a talented allrounder who was one of Hong Kong's best players in Division 2. He has 87 runs and six wickets in his last five U-19 matches, holding him in good stead. With Mudassar also showing consistency at the domestic level, he is a good addition to your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction, click here!

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Doshi, H Kishore

Batters: P Bhagwat (vc), J Botfield, J Saldhana

All-rounders: A Zahir, H Thomas (c), M Khan

Bowlers: A Trivedi, T Hassan, D Vora

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KUW-U19 vs HK-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Kishore

Batters: P Bhagwat, J Botfield (c), J Saldhana (vc), E Cheran, A Ali

All-rounders: H Thomas, M Khan

Bowlers: A Trivedi, T Hassan, D Vora

Poll : 0 votes