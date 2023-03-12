KUW vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023, 3rd Place Off

The 3rd Place Off match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will see Kuwait (KUW) squaring off against Bahrain (BAH) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bahrain have secured a victory in one of their three league matches. Kuwait, on the other hand, have won defeats in their last three appearances.

Kuwait doesn't possess the confidence going into this fixture, and Bahrain are expected to win this encounter.

KUW vs BAH Match Details

The 3rd Place Off match of the Quadrangular T20 Series Hong Kong 2023 will be played on March 12 at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW vs BAH, 3rd Place Off

Date and Time: 12th March 2023, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

KUW vs BAH Form Guide

KUW - L L L

BAH - L L W

KUW vs BAH Probable Playing XI

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Shahrukh Quddus

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahbaz Badar (wk), Sarfaraz Ali (c), Imran Anwar, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt, Ahmed Nasir, Junaid Aziz, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Ali Dawood

KUW vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Badar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Ahmed

B Tahir and S Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. R Sandaruwan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Javed

S Khan and I Javed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Veerapathiran is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Monib

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Rizwan and S Monib. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KUW vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

I Javed

I Javed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 124 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

S Monib

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Monib as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 60 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for KUW vs BAH, 3rd Place Off

I Javed

A Nawfer

B Tahir

S Monib

M Rizwan

Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kuwait vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: B Tahir, S Ahmed, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: A Nawfer, I Javed, S Khan, S Ali, S Veerapathiran

Bowlers: S Monib, M Rizwan

Kuwait vs Bahrain Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Bhavsar

Batters: B Tahir, S Ahmed

All-rounders: A Nawfer, I Javed, S Khan, S Ali, S Veerapathiran, A Idrees

Bowlers: S Monib, M Rizwan

