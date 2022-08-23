KUW vs HK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 4

Kuwait (KUW) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the fourth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy prediction, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 4.

Kuwait began their Asia Cup qualifiers campaign with an astounding win over UAE, who will host the main round of the Asia Cup. The match proved to be an extremely thrilling contest as they managed to win by just one wicket on the penultimate delivery of the game. Kuwait are currently third in the standings with two points.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong have also won their only match of the qualifiers against Singapore. That game proved to be a nail-biter as Hong Kong emerged victorious by eight runs. They, too, have two points but are above Kuwait in second place thanks to their higher NRR.

KUW vs HK Match Details, Match 4

The fourth match of the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be played on August 23 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW vs HK, Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 23rd August, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

KUW vs HK Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a neutral surface, which has something in it for both the bowlers and the batters. The pacers may not find plenty of help while bowling with the new ball, but spinners could prove to be pivotal in the middle overs. Two of the three matches so far at this venue have been won by sides batting first.

Last 3 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 160.3

Average second innings score: 143.3

KUW vs HK Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Kuwait: W-L-W-W-L

Hong Kong: W-W-W-W-W

KUW vs HK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Kuwait Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kuwait Probable Playing 11

Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Edson Silva, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq.

Hong Kong Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Hong Kong Probable Playing 11

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ateeq Iqbal.

KUW vs HK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Meet Bhavsar (1 match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 128.57)

Meet Bhavsar could prove to be an excellent choice for the wicket-keeper slot for your KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 27 runs in the previous game with the help of four boundaries.

Top Batter pick

Ravija Sandaruwan (1 match, 34 runs, Strike Rate: 136)

Ravija Sandaruwan has been in great form heading into the Asia Cup qualifiers and he also played a solid knock of 34 runs, including a boundary and three sixes in the first match against UAE.

Top All-rounder pick

Haroon Arshad (1 match, 27 runs, Strike Rate: 192)

Although he didn’t find success with the ball in his spell of four overs, Arshad looked menacing with the bat. He added 27 runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 192.

Top Bowler pick

Mohammad Ghazanfar (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.00)

Mohammad Ghazanfar put out a stunning performance with the ball in the previous clash against Singapore. He picked up two wickets and also had a wonderful economy rate of just five runs an over.

KUW vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Kinchit Shah

Kinchit Shah seemed to be in solid touch with the bat as he scored 34 runs with the help of two boundaries. However, he needs to work on his strike rate of 106.25. Shah also scalped a wicket.

Ehsan Khan

Ehsan Khan was the star of the show for his team in the match against Singapore. He picked up three wickets and bowled at a magnificent economy rate of five runs in an over.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Ehsan Khan 3 wickets 105 points Kinchit Shah 34 runs and 1 wicket 69 points Mohammad Ghazanfar 2 wickets 69 points Ravija Sandaruwan 34 runs 63 points Meet Bhavsar 27 runs 51 points

KUW vs HK match expert tips

Kinchit Shah could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.

KUW vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani

Batters: Kinchit Shah, Ravija Sandaruwan, Babar Hayat

All-rounders: Haroon Arshad, Shiraz Khan, Yasim Murtaza

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Sayed Monib

KUW vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar, Usman Ghani

Batters: Kinchit Shah, Ravija Sandaruwan, Babar Hayat

All-rounders: Haroon Arshad, Shiraz Khan, Aizaz Khan

Bowlers: Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Sayed Monib

