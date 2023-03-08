Kuwait vs Hong Kong - Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong Quadrangular Series 2023

Kuwait (KUW) will take on Hong Kong (HK) in the fourth match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular Series 2023 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs HK Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had contrasting starts to this four-team competition. Kuwait lost their first fixture against Malaysia after failing to defend 158 runs. Kuwait had Malaysia at 126/6 and there was an opening but they couldn’t capitalize.

Hosts Hong Kong, on the other hand, got off to a winning start. It was a good all-round effort as significant contributions from the batters helped Hong Kong get to 153 before their bowlers put in a combined effort to bowl Bahrain out for 138.

KUW vs HK, Match Details

The 4th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular Series 2023 between Kuwait and Hong Kong will be played on March 9, 2023, at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KUW vs HK

Date & Time: March 9, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is a very good one to bat on. The first two games saw teams scoring 158 and 153 batting first. The former was chased down, while the latter was defended but Kuwait were only 15 runs short. Thus, another good batting surface can be expected. There could be turn for the spinners as well.

KUW vs HK Probable Playing 11 today

Kuwait Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kuwait Probable Playing XI: Mohammed Aslam Nawfer (c), Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Shiraz Khan, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, and Ali Zaheer.

Hong Kong Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong Probable Playing XI: Nizakat Khan (c), Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kinchit Shah, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Haroon Arshad, and Nasrulla Rana.

Today’s KUW vs HK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Meet Bhavsar (1 match, 67 runs)

Meet Bhavsar finished as the leading run-getter for Kuwait in their first match of the tournament against Malaysia. He accumulated 67 runs and boasted a strike rate of 163.41. He struck seven boundaries and one six in his 41-ball knock.

Top Batter Pick

Nizakat Khan (1 match, 37 runs)

Nizakat Khan looked in solid touch in Hong Kong’s first match of the competition. He made 37 from 30 deliveries and has shown that he has a knack for producing big scores at the top of the order.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mohammed Aslam Nawfer (1 match, 7 runs, 1 wicket)

Mohammed Aslam Nawfer could not fire with the bat in the last encounter but bowled well. He dished out four overs and gave away only 19 runs for one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Ghazanfar (1 match, 3 wickets)

Mohammad Ghazanfar was superb with the ball in Hong Kong’s last fixture against Bahrain. The leg-spinner picked up three wickets and had an economy rate of 4.00.

KUW vs HK match captain and vice-captain choices

Aizaz Khan (1 match, 42 runs, 2 wickets)

Aizaz Khan had a massive all-round impact in Hong Kong’s first match against Bahrain. He scored an unbeaten 42 in a knock where he hit five boundaries and a maximum. With the ball, he took a couple of scalps.

Ehsan Khan (1 match, 3 wickets)

Ehsan Khan did not bat but he bowled superbly in the last game against Bahrain. The 38-year-old off-spinner conceded 16 runs in 3.1 overs and returned with three wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KUW vs HK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aizaz Khan 42 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Ehsan Khan 3 wickets in 1 match Mohammad Ghazanfar 3 wickets in 1 match Mohammed Aslam Nawfer 7 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Meet Bhavsar 67 runs in 1 match

KUW vs HK match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and quality top-order batters. Thus, the likes of Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer Meet Bhavsar, Nizakat Khan, and Ravija Sandaruwan will be the key picks for this encounter.

KUW vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kuwait vs Hong Kong - Hong Kong Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Aizaz Khan, Anshuman Rath, Nizakat Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Sayed Monib, Haroon Arshad

KUW vs HK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kuwait vs Hong Kong - Hong Kong Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Aizaz Khan, Nizakat Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan

All-rounders: Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nasrulla Rana, Sayed Monib

Poll : 0 votes