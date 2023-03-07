Kuwait vs Malaysia - Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023

Kuwait will take on Malaysia in the first match of the Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs MAL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Kuwait will be back in the T20I fold for the first time since August 2022. The Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers were the last time they played a T20I. Overall, they have played a total of 27 T20Is in three years (2019 to 2022) and have returned with a win-loss record of 15-9.

On the other hand, Malaysia recently won a Quadrangular Series in December that involved Bahrain, Qatar and Singapore. Their overall win percentage in T20Is reads 60.63% (28 wins and 18 losses).

KUW vs MAL, Match Details

The first match of the Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023 between Kuwait and Malaysia will be played on March 8th 2023 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KUW vs MAL

Date & Time: March 8, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers may find some movement with the new ball.

KUW vs MAL Probable Playing 11 today

Kuwait Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kuwait Probable Playing XI:

Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer (c), Edson Silva, Yasin Patel, Ali Zaheer, Sayed Monib, and Mohamed Shafeeq.

Malaysia Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malaysia Probable Playing XI:

Ahmad Faiz (c), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Azim, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Rizwan Haider, Wan Muhammad (wk), Fitri Sham, and Vijay Unni.

Today’s KUW vs MAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Meet Bhavsar (21 matches, 404 runs, 11 catches)

Meet Bhavsar has been good with the bat and behind the stumps for KUW. He has mustered 404 runs at an average of 23.76 and he strikes at 130.74.

Top Batter Pick

Ahmad Faiz (41 matches, 977 runs)

Ahmad Faiz has a good record in T20I cricket. He has scored 977 runs at an average of 30.53 and boasts a strike rate of 125.09. He has five half-centuries to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharvin Muniandy (49 matches, 401 runs, 37 wickets)

Sharvin Muniandy can be very effective with both bat and ball. The Malaysian seam-bowling all-rounder has made 401 runs and has picked up 37 wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Sayed Monib (13 matches, 17 wickets)

Sayed Monib may prove to be expensive at times, but he has the knack of picking up wickets regularly. He has 17 scalps from 13 T20Is under his belt.

KUW vs MAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Virandeep Singh (46 matches, 1353 runs, 25 wickets)

Virandeep Singh has been one of Malaysia's best players in the last few years. He has racked up 1353 runs and averages 33 in 46 T20Is. He has a strike rate of 124.93 and has recorded eight fifties.

With the ball, he has 25 scalps to his name from 27 outings and has an economy of 5.77.

Ravija Sandaruwan (27 matches, 890 runs)

Ravija Sandaruwan is at the top of the run charts for Kuwait in the T20I format. He has amassed 890 runs while averaging 35.60 and striking at 156.96. He has hit five half-centuries and one ton.

5 Must-picks with player stats (T20I career) for KUW vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Virandeep Singh 1353 runs & 25 wickets in 46 matches Ravija Sandaruwan 890 runs in 27 matches Sharvin Muniandy 404 runs & 37 wickets in 49 matches Ahmad Faiz 977 runs in 41 matches Mohammed Aslam Nawfer 276 runs & 27 wickets in 23 matches

KUW vs MAL match expert tips

Both teams have some strong top-order batters and effective all-rounders. Thus, the likes of Ahmad Faiz, Ravija Sandaruwan, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, and Mohammed Aslam Nawfer will be the ones to watch out for.

KUW vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Kuwait vs Malaysia - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Zubaidi Zulkifle

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Fitri Sham, Sayed Monib

KUW vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Kuwait vs Malaysia - Hong Kong International Quadrangular Series 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Meet Bhavsar

Batters: Ahmad Faiz, Ravija Sandaruwan

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Syed Aziz Mubarak, Sharvin Muniandy, Shiraz Khan, Mohammed Aslam Nawfer

Bowlers: Vijay Unni, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Sayed Monib

