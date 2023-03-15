KUW vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hong Kong International Series ODI , Match 2

Kuwait (KUW) will take on Malaysia (MAL) in the second match (KUW vs MAL) of the Hong Kong International Series at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Thursday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KUW vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Kuwait have already played one match in the tournament against the hosts, Hong Kong. They did not perform up to the mark and lost the opening encounter. Meanwhile, this will be the first match for Malaysia and they will be looking to get off to a winning start.

KUW vs MAL Match Details, Hong Kong International Series

The second match of the Hong Kong International Series will be played on March 16 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The match is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW vs MAL, Hong Kong International Series, Match 2

Date and Time: March 16, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

KUW vs MAL Pitch Report

The pitch has been a bit slow in nature. It has been good for batting in the initial stages and the spinners have had more say in the match as the game progresses.

KUW vs MAL probable playing XIs for today’s match

KUW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KUW Probable Playing XI

Meet Bhavsar (wk), Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer Udin, Muhammad Amin, Shiraz Khan, Adnan Idrees, Mohammed Aslam (c), Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, and Ilyas Ahmed.

Malaysia Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Malaysia Probable Playing XI

Syed Aziz (wk), Wan Muhammad, Muhammad Amir Azim, Ahmad Faiz, Zubaidi Zulfikle, S Muniandy, V Singh, M Akram Maleek, R Haider, V Unni, and F Sham.

KUW vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Aziz

Syed Aziz bats in the top order and is also very good behind the stumps. Aziz will be the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Bilal Tahir

Bilal Tahir will be opening the innings for his team and is in good form. There is a chance that he will pick up quite a few fantasy points and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Muniandy

Muniandy has the ability to hold the innings together in the middle order. He can also be very effective with the ball in hand, picking up crucial wickets. Muniandy is the best pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

S Quddus

Quddus has the ability to be lethal with the ball in the initial stages and also in the death overs. Quddus will be a very good pick from the bowler's section for this match.

KUW vs MAL Match Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Bilal Tahir

Bilal Tahir bats in the top order and has the ability to bat long. He will be a very useful batter in this format of the game. His recent form makes Tahir the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Idrees

Idrees can play long and impactful knocks in the middle order and also be effective with the ball. He is in decent form in both his trades and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for KUW vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Bilal Tahir

A Idrees

S Quddus

S Muniandy

Syed Aziz

KUW vs MAL match expert tips

The wicket will be good for batting, especially in the initial stages. But as the game goes by, spinners and bowlers with a good variety of slower balls will come further into the game. As such, top-order batters and spinners will be the best picks for the match.

KUW vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

KUW vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Syed Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, M Amir Azim, B Tahir

All-rounders: V Singh, S Muniandy, A Idrees, Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: S Monib, R Haider, S Quddus

