KUW vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 5

The 5th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Kuwait (KUW) squaring off against Qatar (QAT) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Kuwait have won one of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Nepal by six wickets. Qatar, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Hong Kong hy 68 runs.

These two teams have played a total of nine head-to-head matches. Qatar have won four matches while Kuwait have won five matches.

KUW vs QAT Match Details

The 5th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 12 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KUW vs QAT, 5th Match

Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong and Qatar, where a total of 326 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

KUW vs QAT Form Guide

KUW - L W

QAT - L L

KUW vs QAT Probable Playing XI

KUW Playing XI

No injury updates

Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), R Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Aslam Nawfer (c), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Muhammad Aqif Farooq, Yasin Patel, N Lathif, Ilyas Ahmed

QAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Jassim Khan, Mohammad Abrar, Mohammed Irshad, Muhammad Ikramullah, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Sandun Chamara Withanage, Rifayi Theruvath, Shahzaib Ahmed (wk), Bipin Kumar, Arumugaganesh Nagarajan, Mirza Mohammed Baig

KUW vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Bhavsar

M Bhavsar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 77 runs in the last two matches. S Ahmed is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Sandaruwan

R Sandaruwan and M Irshad are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Sandaruwan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has smashed 75 runs in the last two matches. J Khan is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

M Muhammad

M Muhammad and M Aslam Nawfer are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. M Muhammad will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 36 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches. Y Patel is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

M Shafeeq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Shafeeq and A Nagrajan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. M Shafeeq will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He has scalped three wickets in the last two matches. A Chenthamara is another good bowler for today's match.

KUW vs QAT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Muhammad

M Muhammad is one of the most crucial picks from Qatar as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 36 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

M Aslam

M Aslam is one of the most crucial picks from the Kuwait squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 72 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for KUW vs QAT, 5th Match

M Muhammad

M Irshad

M Bhavsar

R Sandaruwan

M Aslam Nawfer

Kuwait vs Qatar Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kuwait vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed, M Bhavsar

Batters: M Irshad, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, Y Patel, B Tahir, M Ikramullah, M Muhammad

Bowlers: M Shafeeq, A Nagrajan

Kuwait vs Qatar Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed, M Bhavsar, C Velookkara

Batters: M Irshad, R Sandaruwan

All-rounders: M Aslam Nawfer, Y Patel, M Ikramullah, M Muhammad

Bowlers: M Shafeeq, B Munchummal

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

