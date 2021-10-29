KUW vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, Match 10

Kuwait (KUW) will take on Qatar (QAT) in match number 10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier 2021-22 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Kuwait have been brilliant in the tournament with two wins in three games. Although they are a win away from sealing the top-spot, their opponents Qatar are also in a similar position. Both teams have relied on their bowling attacks to deliver the goods, which should make for a great match-up. With both teams eyeing the top spot, a cracking game beckons at the West End Park.

KUW vs QAT Probable Playing 11 today

KUW XI

Ravija Sandaruwan, Edson Silva, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed, Mostafa Sarwar

QAT XI

Andri Berenger, Kamran Khan, Mohammad Rizlan (wk), Imal Liyanage, Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Muhammad Murad, Iqbal Hussain, Gayan Munaweera, Muwasar Shah and Mohammed Nadeem

Match Details

KUW vs QAT, Match 10, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier

Date & Time: October 29th 2021, 3:40 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons in Doha with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get ample help early on, keeping the batters on their toes. It will not get any easier for the batters, who will need to contend with the spinners in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a great total at the venue.

Today’s KUW vs QAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizlan Iqbar: Rizlan has been in fine form for Qatar, coming up handy knocks in the top order. In addition to his batting prowess, Rizlan provides value with his wicketkeeping as well, making for a good option in your KUW vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Adnan Idrees: Adnan Idrees is Kuwait's best batter with a solid technique and an eye for a boundary too. However, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones, something he will look to accomplish in this must-win game for Kuwait.

All-rounder

Mohammed Aslam: Mohammed Arslan's all-round ability has served Kuwait well as they are within touching distance of a win. Given the form that he is in at the moment, Aslam should get the nod in your KUW vs QAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Muhammad Murad: Muhammad Murad's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs has been crucial to Qatar's fortunes. His death bowling skills should hold him in high regard and serve him well in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in KUW vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Anasim Khan (KUW) - 352 points

Iqbal Hussain (QAT) - 252 points

Adnan Idrees (KUW) - 243 points

Important stats for KUW vs QAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammed Rizlan: 108 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, SR: 113.68

Ravija Sandaruwan: 72 runs in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, SR: 135.84

Iqbal Hussain: 6 wickets in 3 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Average: 10.66

KUW vs QAT Dream 11 Prediction Today

KUW vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizlan Iqbar, A Berenger, R de Silva, A Idrees, Z Ibrahim, I Hussain, Mohammed Arslan, N Ahmed, M Nadeem, S Khan and M Murad

Captain: Mohammed Arslan. Vice-captain: I Hussain

KUW vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizlan Iqbar, A Berenger, E Silva, A Idrees, Z Ibrahim, I Hussain, Mohammed Arslan, M Tanveer, M Nadeem, S Khan and M Shah

Captain: Mohammed Arslan. Vice-captain: M Tanveer

Edited by Samya Majumdar