KUW vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, Match 15

The 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will see Kuwait (KUW) square off against Singapore (SIN) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy tips, and pitch report.

Kuwait have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win one while losing the other match. Singapore, on the other hand, have lost all three of the matches that they have played in the tournament. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win in this match.

KUW vs SIN Match Details

The 15th game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will be played on April 25 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, commencing at 9.15 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KUW vs SIN, Match 15

Date and Time: April 25, 2023, 9.15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

KUW vs SIN, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be good for batting in the initial stages of both the innings. But as the game progresses, it might get slower and assist the spinners.

KUW vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

KUW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KUW Probable Playing XI

M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel, B Tahir, Muhammad Ami, R Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam, S Khan Sereef, A Idrees, Y Patel, I Ahmed, and S Monib.

SIN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SIN Probable Playing XI

S Srikanth, A Rahman, A Modi, S Chandramohan, R Rangarajan, V Baskaran, M Singh, A Dutta, A Bhargava, A Roopak Puri, and T Omaidurai.

KUW vs SIN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Ghani Patel

U Ghani Patel has been in good touch with the bat in this tournament. He will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

S Chandramohan

Chandramohan has been in good form with the bat so far. He can play a stable and long knock for his team and that makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

V Baskaran

Baskaran has been in great form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has done the job with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a great all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Monib

Monib has picked up regular wickets in the tournament. He is picking up important points in every match and will be a great choice from the bowlers category for the match.

KUW vs SIN match captain and vice-captain choices

V Baskaran

Baskaran has been an effective all-rounder in this match. He has done the job for his team with both the bat and the ball and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A Dutta

Dutta has been pretty impressive with both of his trades in the tournament. He can score valuable runs and also pick up important wickets for his team. Dutta will be a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KUW vs SIN, Match 15

U Ghani Patel

S Chandramohan

V Baskaran

A Dutta

S Monib

KUW vs SIN, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting for most of the match. But with the progression of the match, the spinners might become effective on this deck.

KUW vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani Patel

Batters: S Chandramohan

All-rounders: A Dutta, M Singh, V Baskaran, P Kumar, A Bhargava

Bowlers: S Monib, Y Patel, K Ramesh, T Omaidurai

KUW vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Match 15, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: U Ghani Patel

Batters: S Chandramohan

All-rounders: A Dutta, M Singh, V Baskaran, P Kumar, A Bhargava

Bowlers: S Monib, Y Patel, K Ramesh, T Omaidurai

