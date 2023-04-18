KUW vs UAE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Men’s ODI Premier Cup match - April 19th, 2023  

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait (KUW) are set to face off in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Wednesday, April 19. The KUW vs UAE match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Kuwait will be making their debut in ODI cricket and will be looking to gain some valuable experience. UAE, on the other hand, will go into the game as favorites, being the more experienced of the two teams.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for KUW vs UAE. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) – 9 credits

Muhammad Waseem has been among the most consistent batters for the UAE in international cricket. Hence, you should pick him for the KUW vs UAE match.

Wasim has scored 962 runs from 36 matches at an average of 26.72 and a strike-rate of 92.05 with a century and six half-centuries to show for his efforts. If he gets going, Kuwait bowlers will find themselves in a whole lot of trouble.

#2 Rohan Mustafa (UAE) – 7.5 credits

Rohan Mustafa is a veteran of the game, having played in various leagues around the world. He has scored 1402 runs from 72 ODIs at an average of 22.98 and a strike-rate of 64.45 with a century and seven half-centuries to his name.

Having picked up 78 wickets with one five-wicket haul, Mustafa will be a useful pick for the KUW vs UAE match.

#1 Asif Khan (UAE) – 8 credits

Asif Khan has been stupendous of late for the UAE, having also hit one of the fastest hundreds in ODIs in a match against Nepal in Kirtipur. In 21 ODIs, Khan has scored 735 runs at an average of 43.23 and a strike-rate of 86.98, with two hundreds and five fifties to his name.

In his last two ODIs, Khan got scores of 96 and 82, respectively.

