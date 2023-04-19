KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ACC Mens Premier Cup, Match 3

The third match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will see Kuwait (KUW) square off against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 19 Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match for both teams in this tournament. They will look to get off to a good start in the competition with a win in this match.

KUW vs UAE Match Details

The third game of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup will be played on April 19 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, commencing at 8.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KUW vs UAE, Match 3

Date and Time: April 19, 2023, 8.45 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

KUW vs UAE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will be good for batting in the initial stages of both the innings. But as the game progresses, it might get slower and assist the spinners.

KUW vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

KUW Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KUW Probable Playing XI

M Bhavsar, U Ghani Patel, B Tahir, Muhammad Ami, R Sandaruwan, Mohammed Aslam, S Khan Sereef, A Idrees, Y Patel, I Ahmed, and S Monib.

UAE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UAE Probable Playing XI

V Aravind, W Muhammad, A Tandon, Asif Khan, R Shahazad, A Lakra, A Khan, R Mustafa, Z Khan, J Siddique, and K Meiyappan.

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Aravind

Aravind is a stable top-order batter and is also a very safe wicketkeeper. He will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

B Tahir

Tahir will be a very important pick for the match. He can bat for a long time and stabilize the innings for his team.

All-rounder

R Mustafa

Mustafa is a stable batter and is also a very handy bowler. He can play big innings and also pick up some important wickets.

Bowler

K Meyiappan

Meyiappan is a clever bowler and can pick up wickets in a bunch. He is the best bowler pick for the match.

KUW vs UAE match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mustafa

R Mustafa is an impactful player who can change the course of the match with either his batting or bowling. Mustafa will be a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Mohammed Aslam

Mohammed Aslam is an effective all-rounder who can be equally impactful with his batting and bowling. He will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for KUW vs UAE, Match 3

V Aravind

B Tahir

Mohammed Aslam

R Mustafa

K Meiyappan

KUW vs UAE, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting for most of the match. But with the progression of the match, the spinners might become effective on this deck.

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: M Bhavsar, V Aravind

Batters: A Tandon, B Tahir, W Muhammad

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Lakra, Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, I Ahmed, Y Patel

KUW vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: M Bhavsar, V Aravind

Batters: A Tandon, B Tahir, W Muhammad

All-rounders: R Mustafa, A Lakra, Mohammed Aslam

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, I Ahmed, Y Patel

