KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 8

Kuwait XI will take on Afghanistan XI in the eighth match of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 at Sulabiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday.

Hosts Kuwait XI have had a disastrous campaign so far. They have lost both their matches and are ranked at the bottom of the table. Kuwait lost their most recent match against Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 123 runs.

Afghanistan XI have also played two matches but have won a game and also lost one. They currently occupy the fourth position in the league. Losing their opening match, Afghanistanbounced back with a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in their last game.

KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

KUW-XI XI

Abdulrahman Dashti, Bastaki Fahad, Mohammad Bastaki, Ibrahim Al Dhabyan, Abdulrehman Alkandari, Beidas Tareq, Mohamded Toufiq, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Muzammil Khalid, Abdul Jabbar

AFG-XI XI

Bahram Saleh, Abdul Hanan, Mirwas Masoom, Irfan Sultanzai, Mohammad Meer, Basir Khan, Mano Haji, Rafiliah Sayed, Sayed Monib, Abdur Rehman-I, Asmat Ullah-I

Match Details

KUW-XI vs SUS, Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: June 4, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulabiya Cricket Ground wicket isn’t known widely but in the few matches it has hosted, the track has assisted the batters. The outfield is also quick and the ball races away to the boundary. Pace bowlers are likely to find help with the new ball here.

Story continues below ad

Today’s KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Toufiq will be the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 19 runs and has also taken a wicket.

Batters

M Basha is a wonderful cricketer who is known for taking the game to the opposition. His aggressive approach is expected to prove decisive for his side. Basha is yet to make his mark in the competition but will be hoping to prove decisive.

All-rounders

A Alkandari is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored six runs and has also scalped five wickets. Alkandari will be the best captaincy pick for your KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Khalid is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 36 runs and has taken two wickets thus far.

Story continues below ad

Bowlers

S Monib has been the leader of the bowling unit for Afghanistan XI. He has taken four wickets in the two matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

A Alkandari (KUW-XI) – 175 points

S Monib (AFG-XI) – 158 points

M Khalid (KUW-XI) – 118 points

M Safi (AFG-XI) – 108 points

I Sultanzai (AFG-XI) – 56 points

Important stats for KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 prediction team

A Alkandari: 6 runs and 5 wickets

S Monib: 4 runs and 4 wickets

M Khalid: 36 runs and 2 wickets

I Sultanzai: 14 runs and 1 wicket

M Basha: 5 runs and 1 wicket

KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today

KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Toufiq, M Masoom, I Sultanzai, M Basha, K Wali, A Alkandari, M Khalid, B Khan, S Monib, M Safi, M Safi, M Bastaki

Captain: A Alkandari Vice-Captain: S Monib

KUW-XI vs AFG-XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Toufiq, M Masoom, I Sultanzai, M Basha, K Wali, A Alkandari, M Khalid, S Monib, M Safi, M Safi, M Bastaki, I Dhabyan

Captain: I Sultanzai Vice-Captain: M Khalid

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far