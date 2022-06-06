KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 13

Kuwait XI (KUW-XI) will lock horns with Bangladesh-XI (BAN-XI) in the 13th match of the Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Monday, 6 June.

Kuwait XI are lingering at the bottom of the points table, having lost as many as three games. They suffered a humiliating 91-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan XI in their last game. Bangladesh XI, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings after losing all four of their matches. Sri Lankan XI defeated them by 30 runs in their last outing.

KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

KUW-XI XI

Abdulrahman Dashti (WK), Mohamded Toufiq, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Bastaki Fahad (C), Alkandari Abdulrahman, Abdul Jabbar, Beidas Tareq, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Bastaki Mahmoud.

BAN-XI XI

Shahinul Islam (WK), Abdullah Al Mamun, Murshid Mustafa, Al AminAlias Miah, Nazmul, Mohammad Bulbul Ahmed, Mohammad Sabbir, Abdul Motaleb, Saidul Islam, Sujon Miah, Mohammed Sumon.

Match Details

KUW-XI vs BAN-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 13

Date and Time: 6th June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the seamers will find some early movement, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 148 runs.

Today’s KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamded Toufiq: Toufiq has scored 20 runs and picked up a wicket in three matches.

Batters

Murshid Mustafa: Mustafa is a reliable top-order batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Monday. He has amassed 44 runs in four Six Nations T20 Festival outings thus far.

Mohamed Raashiq Basha: Although Basha has failed to contribute well in recent games, scoring only six runs and picking up a wicket, overlooking him for Monday's match wouldn't be a wise decision.

All-rounders

Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed: Ahmed has scored 73 runs in addition to taking four wickets in four games.

Muzammil Khalid: Khalid has scored 58 runs and picked up five wickets in three Six Nations T20 Festival matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Mohammed Sumon: Sumon is a genuine wicket-taker who can also contribute with the bat. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 and scored 60 runs.

Sujon Miah: Miah could provide regular breakthroughs for Bangladesh XI on Monday, having scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 8.57 in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Sumon (BAN-XI) - 273 points

Muzammil Khalid (KUW-XI) - 250 points

Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed (BAN-XI) - 230 points

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari (KUW-XI) - 227 points

Sujon Miah (BAN-XI) - 128 points

Important Stats for KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Sumon: 60 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 117.65 and ER - 6.13

Muzammil Khalid: 58 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches; SR -134.88 and ER - 6.58

Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed: 73 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR- 89.02 and ER - 6.00

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.67

Sujon Miah: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 8.57

KUW-XI vs BAN-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 Festival)

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahinul Islam, Mohamded Toufiq, Murshid Mustafa, Al AminAlias Miah, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Sujon Miah, Mohammed Sumon.

Captain: Muzammil Khalid. Vice-captain: Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed.

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdullah Al Mamun, Mohamded Toufiq, Murshid Mustafa, Al AminAlias Miah, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Mohammed Bulbul Ahmed, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Sujon Miah, Mohammed Sumon.

Captain: Muzammil Khalid. Vice-captain: Mohammed Sumon.

