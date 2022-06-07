KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 14

Kuwait XI (KUW-XI) will lock horns with Pakistan XI (PAK-XI) in the 14th match of the Six Nations T20 Festival at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, 7 June.

Kuwait XI are lingering at the bottom of the points table, having lost four in four. They suffered a heavy 74-run defeat in their last match against Bangladesh XI. Pakistan XI, on the other hand, are sitting at the top of the standings after winning four matches in a row. They defeated Afghanistan XI by eight wickets in their last game.

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

KUW-XI XI

Abdulrahman Dashti (WK), Mohamded Toufiq, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Bastaki Fahad (C), Alkandari Abdulrahman, Abdul Jabbar, Beidas Tareq, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Bastaki Mahmoud.

PAK-XI XI

Usman Waheed (WK), Muhammad-Kashif (C), Ahsan Ul Haq, Muhammad Khalir Yaqub Butt, Adnan Idrees, Sibtain Raza Shah, Saad Khalid, Ali Zaheer Udin, Naveed Fakhr, Harron Shahid, Imran Ali.

Match Details

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI, Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 14

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the seamers will get some early movement, the spinners will come into play as the match progresses. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 145 runs.

Today’s KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamded Toufiq: Toufiq has scored 24 runs and picked up two wickets in four outings for Kuwait XI. He is a top-choice from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team.

Batters

Mohamed Raashiq Basha: Basha has managed to score 19 runs and pick up a wicket in four matches. Although he has looked out of form in recent games, dropping him from your fantasy team wouldn't be a wise decision.

Muhammad-Kashif: Kashif has been in decent touch lately, scoring 87 runs at a strike rate of 122.54 in four matches.

All-rounders

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari: Alkandari is Kuwait XI's leading wicket-taker in the Six Nations T20 Festival. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.81 in four games.

Adnan Idrees: Idrees can play a crucial role for Pakistan XI in Tuesday's contest, having scored 119 runs and picked up seven wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Mohammad Bastaki: Bastaki has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 9.76 in four games.

Imran Ali: Ali is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Pakistan XI's bowling attack. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 7.44 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Adnan Idrees (PAK-XI) - 395 points

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari (KUW-XI) - 313 points

Muzammil Khalid (KUW-XI) - 304 points

Imran Ali (PAK-XI) - 188 points

Mohammad Bastaki (KUW-XI) - 183 points

Important Stats for KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 prediction team

Adnan Idrees: 119 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 177.61 and ER - 7.25

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari: 10 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 8.91

Muzammil Khalid: 78 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 147.17 and ER - 6.38

Imran Ali: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 7.44

Mohammad Bastaki: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 9.76

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 Festival)

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamded Toufiq, Muhammad-Kashif, Muhammad Ameen Ejaz Ahmad, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Adnan Idrees, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Sibtain Raza Shah, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Haroon Shahid, Imran Ali.

Captain: Adnan Idrees. Vice-captain: Muzammil Khalid.

KUW-XI vs PAK-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamded Toufiq, Muhammad-Kashif, Muhammad Ameen Ejaz Ahmad, Muhammad Khalid Yaqub Butt, Adnan Idrees, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Sibtain Raza Shah, Muzammil Khalid, Haroon Shahid, Imran Ali, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan.

Captain: Adnan Idrees. Vice-captain: Sibtain Raza Shah.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far