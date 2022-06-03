KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Six Nations T20 Festival, Match 6

Kuwait XI will lock horns with Sri Lankan XI in the sixth match of the Six Nations T20 League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday.

Kuwait XI are lingering at the bottom of the points table after suffering a humiliating 172-run defeat at the hands of India XI in their opening match. Sri Lankan XI, on the other hand, are second in the standings, having won their first match against Afghanistan XI by 10 wickets.

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

KUW-XI

Abdulrahman Dashti (WK), Mohamded Toufiq, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Bastaki Fahad (C), Alkandari Abdulrahman, Abdul Jabbar, Beidas Tareq, Ibrahim Al-Dhabyan, Muzammil Khalid, Mohammad Bastaki, Bastaki Mahmoud.

SL-XI

Shehan Shashika (WK), Ravija Sandaruwan, Atheef Gafoor, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Alankara Asanka Silva, Mohammad Aslam, Jandu Hamoud, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Manjula Prasan, Pradeep Wasantha-Kumarana.

Match Details

KUW-XI vs SL-XI, Six Nations T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 01:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While the seamers will get early movement, the spinners will also come into play in the middle overs. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 162 runs.

Today’s KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamded Toufiq: Although Toufiq failed to perform in the last match, overlooking him for Saturday's contest wouldn't be a wise decision.

Batters

Ravija Sandaruwan: Sandaruwan is a reliable top-order batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs on Saturday. He played a brilliant 60-run knock at a strike rate of 230.77 in the last match.

Mohamed Raashiq Basha: Basha managed only four runs in the last match. But he did manage to pick up a wicket.

All-rounders

Mohammed Aslam: Aslam was adjudged the Man of the Match in the last match for taking four wickets at an economy rate of 1.75.

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari: Alkandari can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Saturday. He picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in the last game.

Bowlers

Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka: Kumaranayaka will lead the Sri Lankan-XI's bowling attack on Saturday. He scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in the last fixture.

Mohammad Bastaki: Bastaki is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 11.50 in the last match.

Top 5 best players to pick in KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Aslam (SL-XI) - 138 points

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari (KUW-XI) - 98 points

Ravija Sandaruwan (SL-XI) - 91 points

Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka (SL-XI) - 72 points

Mohammad Bastaki (KUW-XI) - 62 points

Important Stats for KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 prediction team

Mohammed Aslam: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 1.75

Abdul-Rehman Alkandari: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.25

Ravija Sandaruwan: 60 runs in 1 match; SR - 230.77

Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.75

Mohammad Bastaki: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 11.50

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Six Nations T20 League)

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohamded Toufiq, Ravija Sandaruwan, Atheef Gafoor, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Hamoud Jandu, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Muzammil Khalid, Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka, Mohammad Bastaki, Manjula Prasan.

Captain: Mohammad Aslam. Vice-captain: Abdul-Rehman Alkandari.

KUW-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Prediction - Six Nations T20 Festival

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohamded Toufiq, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sasanka Wishwajith, Mohamed Raashiq Basha, Mohammed Aslam, Abdul-Rehman Alkandari, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Muzammil Khalid, Pradeep Wasantha-Kumaranayaka, Mohammad Bastaki, Manjula Prasan.

Captain: Mohammad Aslam. Vice-captain: Ravija Sandaruwan.

