KVXI vs MVXI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 16

The 16th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will see Kariakal Veterans XI (KVXI) square off against Mahe Veterans XI (MVXI) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday (December 31). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the KVXI vs MVXI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Kariakal Veterans have won two of their last five games, while Mahe Veterans have won two of their four. Mahe Veterans will look to win the game, but Kariakal Veterans are expected to prevail.

KVXI vs MVXI Match Details

The 16th game of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will be played on December 31 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry at 8:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KVXI vs MVXI, Match 16

Date and Time: December 31, 2022; 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last game played between Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI and Pondicherry Veterans President XI saw 273 runs scored for the loss of nine wickets.

KVXI vs MVXI Form Guide

KVXI - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

MVXI - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

KVXI vs MVXI Probable Playing XIs

KVXI

No injury update

P Karuppu Samy, D Pannerselvam, S Sivaguru Nadane, N Mathiazhagan, K Gopalakrishnan, M Ramadasse (C), P Mathavan, D Panjamoorthy, B Karthikeyan, T Anbazhagan (wk), Pougajendy J

MVXI

No injury update

Firoz T, Dilish K, Moh Rasick, Saju Chothan (C), Muhammed Ziyad CM, Binoy A P, Sreejith S, Thanveer E, Sarosh V P, Mohammed Namshil, Vallil Sirajuddeen (wk)

KVXI vs MVXI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dilish K

Dilish is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. Anbazhagan T is another good pick.

Batters

Firoz T

V Sirajuddeen and Firoz T are the two best batter picks. Mathiazhagan N has played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Nadane

Nadane and S Chothan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Pannerselvam D is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Namshil

The top bowler picks are Karthikeyan B and M Namshil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Binoy AP is another good pick.

KVXI vs MVXI match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nadane

Nadane bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has smashed 125 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five games.

Pannerselvam D

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Pannerselvam the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 166 runs and taken five wickets in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for KVXI vs MVXI, Match 16

Pannerselvam D

S Nadane

S Chothan

H Cheick

M Namshil

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Mahe Veterans XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Mahe Veterans XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Dilish K

Batters: Firoz T, V Sirajuddeen, Mathiazhagan N

All-rounders: Pannerselvam D, S Nadane, S Chothan, Ramadasse M

Bowlers: M Namshil, Binoy AP, Karthikeyan B

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Mahe Veterans XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: Dilish K

Batters: Firoz T, V Sirajuddeen, Mathiazhagan N

All-rounders: Pannerselvam D, S Nadane, S Chothan

Bowlers: M Namshil, Binoy AP, Karthikeyan B, Panjamoorthy D

Poll : 0 votes