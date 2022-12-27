KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 8

Kariakal Veterans XI will be up against Pondicherry Veterans President XI in the 8th match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Tuesday, December 27.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Kariakal Veterans XI have won one out their two matches and are third in the points table. Their last match against Mahe Veterans XI got abandoned due to rain. Pondicherry Veterans President XI, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two matches and are second in the points table. They won their last match against Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI by 88 runs.

KVXI vs PVP Match Details

The 8th match of the Pondicherry Veteran’s T20 will be played on Dec 27 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The match is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KVXI vs PVP, Pondicherry Veteran’s T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 27 December 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

KVXI vs PVP Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last two out of three matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 115

Average second-innings score: 110

KVXI vs PVP Form Guide (Last match)

Kariakal Veterans XI: NR

Pondicherry Veterans President XI: W

KVXI vs PVP probable playing 11s for today’s match

KVXI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KVXI Probable Playing 11

Muthu-T, Anbazhagan-T, Senthil-R, Mathiazhagan-N, Pkaruppu Samy, Mathavan-P, Sivaguru Nadane, Hadja Cheick-Youssouf, Jeyaseelan-B, Panjamoorthy-D, Ulaganathan-R.

PVP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PVP Probable Playing 11

Santhosh Kumare-D, Ram Mohan Singh, Vinayaga Murugan-M, Jayakumar-V, Gilbert-A, Muthukumaran-C, Nadaradjane-A, Parthiban-P, Saiju Titus Titus, Bonnero Lurdraja, Jayaraman-D.

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Vinayaga Murugan-M (2 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 239.47)

Vinayaga is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the top order. He has scored 91 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 239.47.

Top Batter pick

Gilbert-A (2 matches, 22 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 200.00 and Economy Rate: 4.38)

Gilbert has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in two matches, while also picking up four wickets. He is likely to play a prominent role yet again.

Top All-rounder pick

Sivaguru Nadane (2 matches, 15 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 68.18 and Economy Rate: 5.71)

Nadane has been impressive with both bat and ball so far this season. He has picked up seven wickets in two matches, while also scoring 15 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Vadivel-T (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 6.67)

Vadivel can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular intervals. He picked up one wicket in the last match at an economy rate of 6.67.

KVXI vs PVP match captain and vice-captain choices

Sivaguru Nadane

Sivaguru is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. He has picked up seven wickets while scoring 15 runs in two matches.

Gilbert-A

Gilbert is an excellent contender for the captaincy for this match. He has scored 22 runs while picking up four wickets in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sivaguru Nadane: 15 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches

Gilbert-A: 22 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches

Vinayaga Murugan-M: 91 runs in 2 matches

Hadja Cheick-Youssouf: 33 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Saiju Titus Titus: 40 runs in 2 matches

KVXI vs PVP match expert tips

Sivaguru Nadane could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this KVXI vs PVP match, click here!

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Veteran’s T20

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vinayaga Murugan-M.

Batters: Gilbert-A, Venkataraman-S, Senthil-R, Jayakumar-V, Gopalakrishnan-K.

All-rounders: Hadja Cheick-Youssouf, Sivaguru Nadane.

Bowlers: Karthikeyan-B, Saiju Titus Titus, Vadivel-T.

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Veteran’s T20

KVXI vs PVP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vinayaga Murugan-M.

Batters: Gopalakrishnan-K, Venkataraman-S, Gilbert-A, Mathiazhagan-N.

All-rounders: Muthukumaran-C, Hadja Cheick-Youssouf, Sivaguru Nadane.

Bowlers: Jeyaseelan-B, Saiju Titus Titus, Karthikeyan-B.

Poll : 0 votes