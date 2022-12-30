KVXI vs PVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Veteran's T20, Match 14

The 14th match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will see Kariakal Veterans XI (KVXI) squaring off against Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI (PVS) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Friday, December 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KVXI vs PVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Kariakal Veterans XI have won one of their last four matches. Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches in the tournament.

Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI will give it their all to win the match, but Kariakal Veterans XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KVXI vs PVS Match Details

The 14th match of the Pondicherry Veteran's T20 will be played on December 30 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KVXI vs PVS, Match 14

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Yanam Veterans XI and Mahe Veterans XI, where a total of 258 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

KVXI vs PVS Form Guide

KVXI - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

PVS - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

KVXI vs PVS Probable Playing XI

KVXI Playing XI

No injury updates.

P Karuppu Samy ©, H Hadja Cheick Youssouf, D Panjamoorthy, K Gopalakrishnan, N Mathiazhagan, R Senthil, D Pannerselvam, T Muthu (wk), S Sivaguru Nadane, B Karthikeyan, and B Jeyaseelan.

PVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

G Kalaimani ©, Mariyappan, Karthikeyan R, Gopalakrishnan, Ramesh, Damodaran Shanmugam (wk), B Sakthivel, Kalaivanan, Sandirassegarane, Tanigaiarassane, and Kathik N.

KVXI vs PVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tanigaiarassane

Tanigaiarassane is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. Muthu T is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Kathik N

Gopalakrishnan K and Kathik N are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Mathiazhagan N played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Nadane

S Nadane and Pannerselvam D are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Ramesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Balu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Sandirassegarane and M Balu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Ravi Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KVXI vs PVS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Nadane

S Nadane will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 106 runs and scalped seven wickets in the last four matches.

Pannerselvam D

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Pannerselvam D as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 118 runs and picked up two wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for KVXI vs PVS, Match 14

Pannerselvam D

S Nadane

H Cheick

Ramesh

Gopalakrishnan

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: Tanigaiarassane

Batters: Gopalakrishnan K, Kathik N, Mathiazhagan N

All-rounders: Pannerselvam D, S Nadane, H Cheick, Ramesh

Bowlers: Sandirassegarane, M Balu, Ravikumar

Kariakal Veterans XI vs Pondicherry Veterans Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Tanigaiarassane

Batters: Senthil R, Kathik N, Mathiazhagan N

All-rounders: Pannerselvam D, S Nadane, H Cheick, Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers: Sandirassegarane, M Balu, R Pasupathy

Poll : 0 votes