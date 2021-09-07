KW vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Bengal T20 Challenge, Match 1

The Kanchenjunga Warriors (KW) will go up against the Barrackpore Bashers (BB) in the inaugural match of the Bengal T20 Challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Led by Anustup Majumdar, the Kanchenjunga Warriors are the top favorites to win the Bengal T20 Challenge. The likes of Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Sekhar Mondal, Bapi Manna and Nilkantha Das make the Warriors the team to beat in the tournament. The Barrackpore Bashers, on the other hand, will be led by the classy batter Sudip Chatterjee. Meanwhile, seasoned players like Kaif Ahamed and Ankur Pal will add experience to the team.

KW vs BB Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar (C & WK), Bappi Manna, Mithlesh Das, Vishal Kumar Roy, Subrodip Debnath, Ravi Kumar, Aditya Sharma-I, Sayan Shekher Mandal, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Avirup Gupta.

BB XI

Sudip Chatterjee (C), Ankur Pal, Kaif Ahmed, Shreyan Ghosh, Mukesh Kumar, Ankit Mishra, SK Sarfaraz Hossain (WK), Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Dubbey, Vikas Singh, Abhinav Sharan.

Match Details

KW vs BB, 1st Match, Bengal T20 Challenge

Date and Time: 7th September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is a sporting one, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 136 runs. The spinners have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to once again dictate the proceedings today. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first given the dew factor that might come into play in the second innings.

Today's KW vs BB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Anustup Majumdar: Majumdar scored 370 runs in 10 matches last season at a strike rate of 139.62. He is unarguably the best pick from the wicket-keeper section for your team.

Batsmen

Sudip Chatterjee: The southpaw is a reliable player who smashed 323 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 131.30 last season.

Sudip Gharami: Last season, Gharami scored 115 runs in seven matches. He can prove to be a valuable asset to your fantasy team for the upcoming Bengal T20 Challenge game.

All-rounders

Sayan Shekhar Mandal: Mandal scored 162 runs in eight matches last season. He can also contribute some crucial points with the ball.

Vikas Singh: Singh scored 81 runs and picked up 10 wickets in eight matches last season. His all-round brilliance makes him a must-have pick in today's Bengal T20 Challenge game.

Bowlers

Bappi Manna: Manna picked up nine wickets in seven matches at an economy of 6.14 last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost for today's Bengal T20 Challenge match.

Mukesh Kumar: Kumar picked up nine wickets in 10 matches last season at an economy rate of 6.09.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Anustup Majumdar (KW)

Sudip Chatterjee (BB)

Sayan Shekhar Mandal (KW)

Vikas Singh (BB)

Bappi Manna (KW)

Important Stats for KW vs BB Dream11 prediction team

Anustup Majumdar: 370 runs in 10 matches; SR - 139.62

Sudip Chatterjee: 323 runs in 11 matches; SR - 131.30

Sayan Shekhar Mandal: 162 runs in 8 matches; SR - 105.19

Vikas Singh: 81 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches; SR- 144.64 and ER - 5.48

Bappi Manna: 9 wickets in 7 matches; ER - 6.14

KW vs BB Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal T20 Challenge 2021)

KW vs BB Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Bappi Manna, Ravi Kumar, Sayan Shekher Mandal, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ankit Mishra, Vikas Singh.

Captain: Anustup Majumdar. Vice-captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal.

KW vs BB Dream11 Prediction - Bengal T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, Bappi Manna, Sayan Shekher Mandal, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ankit Mishra, Vikas Singh, Abhinav Sharan, Sujit Kumar Yadav.

Captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal. Vice-captain: Bappi Manna.

