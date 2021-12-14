KW vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 15

Kandy Warriors will take on the Colombo Stars in the 15th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Kandy Warriors have had a rough LPL 2021 campaign so far. With just one win and four losses, they haven’t played to the best of their potential. If the Warriors want to make it to the playoffs, they have to win their remaining three matches. The Colombo Stars haven’t had a remarkable LPL 2021 campaign either. They occupy fourth spot in the table with four points to their name. Colombo defeated Galle Gladiators by 41 runs in their last outing.

KW vs CS Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

CS XI

Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Ravindu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Ravi Rampaul

Match Details

KW vs CS, LPL 2021, Match 15

Date and Time: 14th December, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The surface at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is a balanced one which has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first would be a good option on this wicket.

Today’s KW vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal has been in incredible form in the LPL, scoring 181 runs at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 154.7 in five matches. He’s the second-highest scorer in the competition and will be a good multiplier choice for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Batter

Charith Asalanka has been the best batter for Kandy Warriors in the LPL. He has scored 118 runs at an average of 29.5 and a strike rate of 137.2.

All-rounders

S Prasanna has been one of the most in-form all-rounders in the LPL, having picked up nine wickets and scoring 39 runs. He could prove to be an interesting captaincy choice for your KW vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

Kamindu Mendis is another all-rounder you should have in your fantasy side. He has taken five wickets while also doing moderately well with the bat.

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera has been incredibly consistent with the ball, scalping seven wickets in five LPL 2021 matches. He will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs CS Dream11 prediction team

S Prasanna (CS) – 351 points

D Chandimal (CS) – 292 points

K Mendis (KW) – 243 points

D de Silva (CS) – 233 points

C Asalanka (KW) – 219 points

Important stats for KW vs CS Dream11 prediction team

S Prasanna: 39 runs and 9 wickets

D Chandimal: 181 runs

D de Silva: 81 runs and 2 wickets

C Asalanka: 118 runs and 1 wicket

A Shehzad: 78 runs

KW vs CS Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

KW vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, C Asalanka, A Shehzad, A Mathews, S Prasanna, K Mendis, D De Silva, D Chameera, S Colombage, S Ahmed, R Rampaul

Captain: S Prasanna. Vice-Captain: D Chandimal.

KW vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, C Asalanka, A Shehzad, T Banton, S Prasanna, K Mendis, D De Silva, D Chameera, N ul Haq, S Ahmed, R Rampaul

Captain: K Mendis. Vice-Captain: D de Silva.

Edited by Samya Majumdar