KW vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Kanchenjunga Warriors will take on the Durgapur Dazzlers in the 14th match of the Byju’s Bengal T20 on September 13 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On Sunday, the Warriors registered their third consecutive win in the Bengal T20 by defeating the Kharagpur Blasters by 24 runs. They are now in second position in the points table with six points and will be eyeing a chance to grab the top spot.

Speaking of the Dazzlers, they grabbed the first spot back after winning the previous game in a super over against Kolkata Heroes. They will be aiming to maintain their form and keep a strong hold of the top position.

KW vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

Kanchenjunga Warriors

Sudip Kumar Gharami, Sayan Shekar Mandal, Sumanta Gupta, Abhishek Bose, Anustup Majumdar (C), Avirup Gupta (WK), Diapanjan Mukherjee, Subham Sarkar, Bapi Manna, Mithlesh Das, Anurag Tiwari

Durgapur Dazzlers

Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman(C), Shubham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Shakir Habib Gandhi(WK), Mirzadanish Alam, Sayan Ghosh, Aritra Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh, Fardeen Haque

Match Details

KW vs DD, Byju’s Bengal T20

Date and Time: September 13, 2021, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens is a competitive one, with an average first-innings score of 118 runs in the last four matches. The bowlers have had remarkable performances on this surface in the past and are expected to do so again today.

As per the given circumstances, the team winning the toss would choose to bowl first.

Today’s KW vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Avirup Gupta: Gupta has scored 97 runs in this competition while also playing the role of wicket-keeper for the Warriors. He is unarguably the best pick from the wicket-keeper section for your team.

Batters

Abhishek Das: Das is a decent choice for batters from the Dazzlers. He hasn't scored well in recent matches after a 58-run knock in his first match, but he could be a menace to opponents if he regains his true form.

Sumanta Gupta: Sumanta, who plays for the Warriors, is the best option in the batting department. He has consistently performed in every match, scoring 123 runs in total.

All-rounders

Writtick Chatterjee: Writtick is a fantastic all-rounder who can play big shots and take wickets. He has picked up five wickets and has come in handy with the bat for the Durgapur Dazzlers.

Subham Sarkar: Subham is also a safe option for the all-rounder section. He plays for the Warriors and can help you earn good points from both ends.

Bowlers

Ravikant Singh: Ravikant has picked up four wickets in three games and is vital to the team. Thus, we recommend having him for today's Bengal T20 Challenge match.

Mithlesh Das: Mithesh is the leading bowler for the Warriors. In his last four matches, he has grabbed four wickets while also scoring 47 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Writtick Chatterjee: 4 matches, 211 points

Sumanta Gupta: 4 matches, 196 points

Subham Sarkar: 4 matches, 158 points

Avirup Gupta: 4 matches, 157 points

Artira Chatterjee: 4 Matches, 145 points

Important stats for KW vs DD Dream11 prediction team

Sumanta Gupta: 4 matches, 123 runs

Avirup Gupta: 4 matches, 97 runs

Writtick Chatterjee: 4 matches, 5 wickets

Mithlesh Das: 4 matches, 47 runs & 4 wickets

Subham Sarkar: 4 Matches, 45 runs & 3 wickets

KW vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today

KW vs DD Dream11 Prediction - Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avirup Gupta, Abhishek Das, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Gharami, Shubham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Subham Sarkar, Sandipan Das, Sayan Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Artira Chatterjee

Captain: Abhishek Das Vice-Captain: Artira Chatterjee

KW vs DD Dream11 Prediction- Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avirup Gupta, Abhishek Das, Sumanta Gupta, Anustup Majumdar, Abhishek Raman, Writtick Chatterjee, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sandipan Das, Sayan Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Ravikant Singh

Also Read

Captain: Writtick Chatterjee Vice-Captain: Sumanta Gupta.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar