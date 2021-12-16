KW vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 18

Kandy Warriors (KW) will take on Dambulla Giants (DG) in the 18th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

The Kandy Warriors have won just once in LPL 2021 and can’t afford to drop points today if they wish to have any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, have already booked their playoff tickets. They’ve won and lost three games apiece and are third in the LPL 2021 standings.

KW vs DG Probable Playing 11 Today

KW XI

Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

DG XI

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Sachitha Jayathilake, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir, Josh Little

Match Details

KW vs DG, LPL 2021, Match 18

Date and Time: 16th December, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The surface is pretty well balanced and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. Batting first should be the preferred option on this wicket.

Today’s KW vs DG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Phil Salt has been in incredible form in LPL 2021. He’s the highest scorer in the tournament, scoring 244 runs at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 158.44.

Niroshan Dickwella has been providing solid starts to the Dambulla Giants at the top of the batting order.

Batter

Charith Asalanka has been the best batter for Kandy Warriors in LPL 2021. He has scored 146 runs from six matches at a strike rate of 140.38.

All-rounder

Kamindu Mendis is a player you must have in your fantasy side. He has picked up six wickets and has also done moderately well with the bat.

Bowler

Imran Tahir has been incredibly consistent with the ball, scalping 11 wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 6.26. He will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in KW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

I Tahir (DG) – 399 points

P Salt (DG) – 383 points

C Asalanka (KW) – 295 points

K Mendis (KW) – 278 points

R Mendis (DG) – 267 points

Important stats for KW vs DG Dream11 prediction team

I Tahir: 11 wickets

P Salt: 244 runs

C Asalanka: 146 runs

K Lewis: 120 runs

KW vs DG Dream11 Prediction Today (LPL 2021)

KW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Salt, N Dickwella, C Asalanka, K Lewis, A Shehzad, K Mendis, R Mendis, N Vimukthi, I Tahir, T Ratnayake, S Colombage

Captain: P Salt. Vice-Captain: I Tahir.

KW vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Salt, N Dickwella, C Asalanka, K Lewis, N Zadran, K Mendis, R Mendis, D Shanaka, I Tahir, T Ratnayake, S Colombage

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: K Mendis. Vice-captain: C Asalanka

Edited by Samya Majumdar